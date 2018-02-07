Editorial: Political thuggery can’t be tolerated

Political thuggery has no place in our democracy. That holds true whether it takes place in parliament or in the streets, as was seen outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg in yesterday’s shocking The Herald front page photograph.

The image, by newspaper photographer Alon Skuy, shows a thick-set man kicking a woman lying on the ground.

The attacker has been identified as Thabiso Setona‚ an ANC branch secretary in the Johannesburg region, and – we are glad to hear – the ANC Johannesburg region immediately suspended him and took him to the Johannesburg Central police station.

However, this disturbing image reminds South Africans of how poor we are at living with opposing viewpoints.

Over the past few years we have witnessed an increasing intolerance towards those who hold different political points of view.

In Nelson Mandela Bay we have one ANC leader accused of smashing a glass jug on the head of a rival party member, while another is accused of stabbing a councillor with a pen.

These attacks convey the message that if you cannot beat your opposition at the ballot box, then beat them with your fists.

However, generally the battle-lines are drawn between individuals from opposing political parties.