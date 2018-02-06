Ismail Lagardien: Can CR alter economic path?

At the time of writing, Sunday evening, there is no certainty over who will deliver this year’s state of the nation address (Sona). Nor is there any certainty whether the Sona will, actually, be delivered on Thursday, as scheduled by parliament.

All that we can do is hope and wait. This waiting plays games with the imagination.

Imagining, then, that Cyril Ramaphosa is able to step out of the snake pit, he may well become the accidental president who changed the future of history.

Yes, dear reader, I did just write that history has a future. Please indulge me. Let us start with the “accidental” president. Looking back at the ANC’s electoral conference of last December, the election of Ramaphosa did, indeed, seem like an accident.

Among other, his presidency of the ANC was described as a poisoned chalice and the top six elected with him were described as a disaster for him.

At the end of the conference, there was a general sense that almost everyone around him was put in place to provide a support system for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This support system, as it stands, comprises some of the more odious characters in the state-party nexus.

Let us be clear, there are some exceptional people in the ANC’s national executive committee, but the ones who imagined they would have roles behind the Dlamini-Zuma throne are expected to now support Ramaphosa.

This, then, is how I reach the idea of the accidental president.

Explaining “the future of history” thesis requires imagination and a lot more than a single column to fully explain.

Nonetheless, if we cast our gaze backward, across the history of most African countries after they became independent, there are discernible patterns of political economic development – notwithstanding the range of contending arguments.

As a generalisation, in varying permutations the first independent governments almost always were made up of former guerillas, or former extra-parliamentary politicians who fought colonial governments and who, by extension, had no formal experience of running a complex state.

Once in power, they assumed office within structures created by the colonial powers.

This was as true in India as it was in most African countries.

Shortly after independence, very many African governments also made diabolical economic policy decisions. Not all of them were inspired by marxism. The poster child for these poor decisions is probably Ghana.

It has been well reported, but worth restating that in 1957, Ghana had more or less the same annual per capita gross domestic product (GDP) as South Korea.

Within a generation (25 to 30 years) South Korea’s annual purchasing power per head was about 10 times that of Ghana’s.

By the early 1980s Ghana’s per capita income was around US$400, while South Korea’s was estimated at around US$2 000.

Among the causes of decline in both Zimbabwe and Ghana was the permissibility of hyperinflation, nationalisation, cronyism, prebendalism and investment in infrastructure that never quite saw the light of day.