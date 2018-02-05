LETTER: Let schools play at stadium

Several of my letters relating to the lack of spectators at Kings PRO14 games have been published.

I have lamented the lack of marketing in terms of who the Kings opponents will be so as to inform rugby supporters that they can see British and Irish Lions players, Scottish, Irish and Welsh internationals, and even South Africans who have relocated overseas.

I wrote about my friends’ and my terrible experience at the last game, with one kiosk being open for beer, and one for snacks and cold drinks, and the resultant queues as a result of poor planning.

This is not to mention the exorbitant price of beers (R30) and simple water (R15 for 500ml).

It certainly does not help that the Kings have not won a match in the PRO14 yet, but I remain positive that at some stage they will and I want to be at the stadium when they do.

So how to get me and thousands others to the stadium? How about curtain-raisers? A friend, Laurie Stone, made this suggestion:

How about the stadium gets some of the well-known rugby schools in and around Port Elizabeth to stage their games at the stadium as curtain-raisers to the Kings matches?