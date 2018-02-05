Justice Malala: Mess of ANC’s making

It is tempting to feel some sympathy for the African National Congress these days. Since December 20 last year, the party’s scandal-soaked former leader, Jacob Zuma, has been sitting malevolently in the Union Buildings, thinking up ways to defy and derail his successor in the party and cling on to state power.

The party’s new leadership, wracked with divisions, has been unable to articulate a clear view of how it intended to deal with the elephant in the room – Zuma.

There is no need to feel sorry for the ANC, though. It is responsible for the mess it finds itself in.

For 20 years, many inside and outside the party have argued that the period between the ANC’s five-yearly conferences and national elections is too long.

Our next set of national and provincial elections is in about 17 months – meaning that a leader who has been ousted or has seen out his two terms in the party as Zuma has now sits in state leadership while his putative successor waits around gagging to get on the horse.

This situation was fine when the ANC had leaders like Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

When Mbeki became ANC president in December 1997 the period between his ascension to party power and his election to state president in 1999 was smooth and handled without rancour.

That was partly due to Mandela’s deft hand at transition plus the maturity that prevailed in large parts of the ANC.

One could say it was still nominally a party of principle, not one dominated by the politics of the stomach as personified by Zuma and his acolytes.

The transition from Mbeki to Zuma showed how urgent it was to align ANC conferences to national elections.

Mbeki lost elections in December 2007 in an acrimonious battle, and eight months later he was booted out unceremoniously by Zuma.

The “recall” happened nine months before his term officially came to an end.

At this point, or even at the 2002 conference, the ANC should have adopted a resolution to move its conference closer to the national election.

A new ANC leader would then move straight from winning the party contest to rolling out an election campaign.

The most prudent solution would be to hold ANC conferences about six or eight months before national elections. All this assumes, of course, that the ANC stays in power in future.