LETTER: Hope for better future with Ramaphosa heading ANC

Since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president of the ANC, there has developed a high sense of expectation among South Africans.

The surprises and shocks resulting from Jacob Zuma’s chaotic leadership saw the organisation suffer some of the severest seizures since its founding, with its membership dropping drastically and its power lost in the most strategic metro municipalities, translating into the party’s deployees losing their jobs.

With very little to carry us forward and nothing to slow the downward spiral, and with our collective backs against the wall as a nation, the strength went out of all of us and we were just so, so tired of Zuma.

This is said to be the most draining experience of our time, as a young democracy, with the nation’s emotions way too near the surface and drawing everyone down. It felt like another country, but it wasn’t, it was our South Africa, the real South Africa.

Oddly, this time of unrelenting anxiety, tension and pain, despite its harmful impact, helped us know who the liars, thieves, pretenders and fakes were.

In December, we waited nervously for the light or even darkness that the ANC’s elective conference could bring.

The waiting was made more intense by the delegates battling with the identity of an organisation they no longer knew, a captured organisation.

We watched in anticipation as they struggled to just get the conference kick-started, we squirmed at their inability to speedily resolve internal registration issues and we all started getting worried about the conference not ever taking place, as the air was thick with rumours.