Sense of self-worth lacking

When a white Randburg teacher was recorded telling black pupils that they were “idiots” who did not achieve academically and had “only invented peanut butter”, I braced myself for the inevitable.

The recorded message would be posted on social media, outrage would fan across the country, the teacher would be called all kinds of vile names and there would be a call for his head.

This Hoërskool Burger teacher, of course, joined a growing list of white South African adults from estate agents to fellow teachers who had recently written their names into infamy with their naked racism.

But the visceral reaction from us as black South Africans has me puzzled.

Why are we so easily rattled by idiots such as this teacher?

This was the question I posed to my Stellenbosch University colleague, Professor Pumla Gobodo Madikizela, a world expert on trauma studies.

After all, we are a black majority country in full control of our social institutions and in growing control of our economy.

Racists could be dragged before criminal courts and human rights agencies.

And most importantly, we could speak back with authority and dignity, and make the offender feel the searing heat of his racism.

Except, we seem to fall apart and fall all over each other in the rush to point the finger down the throat of the racist.

It struck me from the discussion with my colleague that in the 1970s we had internal resources that fortified us against such acts of racism, whether institutional or personal.

Our standard bearers were people like Steve Biko and Neville Alexander.

Biko said, “Black is beautiful” and Afros sprouted on the heads of black students as statements of independence, self-confidence and pride.

Alexander once told me, “Biko did not say black is right; he said black is beautiful”, and with that the Robben Islander taught me both to be self-critical and to be proud.

These two black men, among many others, stand out in history because they were confident in themselves.