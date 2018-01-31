LETTER: Why does metro persist in going ahead with IPTS?

My dear friends in the DA, I just can’t understand why you persevere with the ANC’s failed IPTS. Regardless of what happens in the rest of the world, or in Cape Town, this metro does not need and cannot accommodate a third public transport system.

Why continue to throw good money after bad, especially while the countr y’s economy is now in free fall? For 10 years this cash cow has been held out as the Holy Grail of public transport, with no proof that it ever could meet its vague “world class” promises, or justify the money it has eaten.

See my website, http://www. septua. co.za, for further details on this point of view. You can’t get it to run.

The most recent promise (“IPTS set to hit the road in two weeks”, January 12) is your umpteenth and needs to be seen. But you reveal your own uncertainty and cover yourself – said report also includes all the escape clauses that you can use if it does not run and/or it reveals your inefficiency in dealing with this project.

For instance, you say a maintenance contract with Volvo needs to be put in place and faults fixed, all in the next two weeks, before the official launch. Why was that not started 18 months ago when you took over the job and when candidate mayor Athol Trollip had been pictured in this paper with buses deteriorating in storage? You cannot now put the blame on Volvo if it can’t perform in two weeks.

Then you say 100 taxis that will work as feeders will need to be branded and 100 taxis will need to be taken off the road, all in the next two weeks. Again I say that sounds impossible – what have you been doing in the past 18 months, and isn’t that what you and your predecessors have been trying to do for 10 years without success (getting the taxi industry to buy in against its will)? You are now only asking for tenders for a monitoring system – again what you been doing for 18 months?

Have you forgotten that in 2013 this was attempted but failed because of politics around short-lived city manager Lindiwe Msengana-Ndlela? Or at least you could have picked up the threads on the system Mhleli Tshamase is alleged to have purchased and stored on his laptop.

You have no excuse for not getting that ball rolling again when you took on this job 18 months ago. Can you please explain who Spectrum Alert is? Laphumilanga has for years been the designated representative entity for the taxi industry, confirmed by a court order in 2011. Everyone knows the taxi industry is a divided entity.

Now Laphumilanga appears to have been sidelined and is not mentioned – are you taking sides, was this put to the vote and in which jurisdiction, and is this not contempt of court? It is disconcerting that you cannot say how much money you are spending.

Considering the present intense country-wide crisis of corruption, the DA should come clean very soon, not to be tainted by the same brush. With this multi-million-rand slush fund now under your control there needs to be a clear and open business plan, exact history of what has been spent and a clear forecast. For the sake of your credibility you need to prove that you will have achieved value at the end.

You also need to declare if any facilitating money is being paid to the taxi industry and how said money is being used, to dispel any notion it might have been bribed.

But better still, the DA should start working on an exit strategy and concentrate on other things that are in worse shape than public transport

Pierre Joubert,

Springfield, Port Elizabeth