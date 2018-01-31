Nwabisa Makunga: Choose new cabinet wisely

Ten weeks ago I wrote a column suggesting that Phumulo Masualle’s days as Eastern Cape premier may be numbered. At the time, he had recently lost his seat as ANC chairman in the province at a violent elective conference which exposed just how deep the factional divide was in the party.

The loss all but stripped Masualle of any real political power beyond what is afforded to him by the constitution of the republic. Subsequently, his behaviour since that conference would only serve to widen the rift.

He is yet to demonstrate his acceptance of the new leadership, even after its legitimacy was rubber-stamped by a court. He has remained largely on the periphery of ANC activity in the province.

He has not attended a single meeting with the new executive despite being invited to do so. By any standards this is untenable. Not only is it a striking departure from organisational culture, it makes the political management of state and party relations far more precarious than it ought to be.

Fast forward to the past weekend, when the provincial leadership held its two-day meeting.

Provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane gave his political overview. Much of it was the usual stuff – the ANC must be the voice of society, it must fight corruption and state capture, etc. And then, he quoted Chinese communist revolutionary Chairman Mao.

“(We must not) let things slide for the sake of peace and friendship when a person has clearly gone wrong,” he said. “(We must not) refrain from principled argument because he is an old acquaintance, a fellow townsman, a schoolmate, a close friend, a loved one, an old colleague or old subordinate.

“Or to touch on the matter lightly instead of going into it thoroughly, so as to keep on good terms. The result is that both the organisation and the individual are harmed.”

Not only was this an interesting passage to quote in the context of a discussion about the prevailing two centres of power, it was also a precursor to what was to come. On Monday, the ANC announced that it would reshuffle its provincial cabinet in two weeks’ time.

(There are changes on the cards for some troubled municipalities and the legislature). The party expects Masualle and MECs to table performance reports at its lekgotla this weekend. We are told that the changes to the cabinet would, therefore, be informed by discussions on the performance of each department.

In principle this sounds reasonable, commendable even. It suggests oversight on the part of the party, something long overdue in this province of ours. Only it is not that simple.

History has taught us that in the ANC, like in many other parties, those who win power tend to use it to purge political opponents. This purge is often couched in fine political language.

It is usually presented as a necessary move that will herald some type of shift or renewal needed to achieve a greater good. However, too often it turns out to be nothing more than a game of musical chairs where those who have lost favour are tossed out and replaced by members of the “in crowd”.

Don’t get me wrong. I am not for once suggesting that there should not be changes made to the provincial cabinet. It goes without saying that many of the problems in departments in Bhisho stem from poor leadership, political and administrative. The performance bar is too low and thus our government struggles to compete in a modern society.

Frankly, there are people in that cabinet who cannot be trusted to manage WhatsApp groups, let alone lead departments that drive social change. But there are others who may not be part of the dominant political faction, but have done commendable work in their areas of deployment.

This is where the decisions and intentions of those who hold political power must be scrutinised. For example, it is probably easy to go after someone like Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi, who is not part of the dominant faction and whose embarrassingly poor performance is well documented.

However, it would be reckless and politically immature to move someone like Agriculture MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane, who lost political favour during the conference but who is a solid and competent leader for the sector.

Restructuring leadership to improve good governance is one thing. This must be done and supported. But it is another to make changes to punish opponents and dispense patronage. It defies basic sound reasoning, accountability and good governance.

Whatever its intentions are with the planned changes, the ANC will do well to be mindful that we have seen this play out many times before.

A political game of musical chairs never ends well. Not for the party. And certainly not for voters.