LETTER: Site ideal for motor theme park

Telkom Park redevelopment

With reference to “MBDA falls short on delivery of projects” (January 19), there has been much discussion around the degradation of the old rugby stadium – letters in the newspaper and photographs as well as in the social media, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

One SMS in Weekend Post (May 28 2011) that caught my eye was from Luyanda Marlon Kama, KwaDwesi, Port Elizabeth, which read:

“Since the development of the area in and around the former Boet Erasmus/Telkom Park/EPRU Stadium is planned, I think it should include a General Motors and Ford theme park/museum as Africa’s oldest motor manufacturers would be celebrating their centennials soon.

“What better way to pay tribute to these automobile giants’ faith in this continent? Just my humble idea to contribute to this metro’s untapped tourism sector.”

My proposal is not entirely my idea and the seed was planted by Kama!

I have merely developed the idea further to include other sectors of the automotive industry that have contributed so much to the economy of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Despatch).

Having lost two iconic attractions, the dolphins and the Apple Express (now up and running again, but I question its sustainability and whether it is going to be a must-see attraction in future), I believe an iconic attraction such as a theme park/museum would add value to Nelson Mandela Bay as a tourist destination.

The Addo Elephant National Park and the private game parks attract thousands of visitors each year, but so many are en route to the Garden Route or have come from the Garden Route and leave from here.

We don’t have an attraction that will keep tourists here for an extra day or night.

My vision is to position Nelson Mandela Bay as a leading tourist destination by creating a must-see tourism product. The objectives are: