LETTER: Site ideal for motor theme park
Telkom Park redevelopment
With reference to “MBDA falls short on delivery of projects” (January 19), there has been much discussion around the degradation of the old rugby stadium – letters in the newspaper and photographs as well as in the social media, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
One SMS in Weekend Post (May 28 2011) that caught my eye was from Luyanda Marlon Kama, KwaDwesi, Port Elizabeth, which read:
“Since the development of the area in and around the former Boet Erasmus/Telkom Park/EPRU Stadium is planned, I think it should include a General Motors and Ford theme park/museum as Africa’s oldest motor manufacturers would be celebrating their centennials soon.
“What better way to pay tribute to these automobile giants’ faith in this continent? Just my humble idea to contribute to this metro’s untapped tourism sector.”
My proposal is not entirely my idea and the seed was planted by Kama!
I have merely developed the idea further to include other sectors of the automotive industry that have contributed so much to the economy of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Despatch).
Having lost two iconic attractions, the dolphins and the Apple Express (now up and running again, but I question its sustainability and whether it is going to be a must-see attraction in future), I believe an iconic attraction such as a theme park/museum would add value to Nelson Mandela Bay as a tourist destination.
The Addo Elephant National Park and the private game parks attract thousands of visitors each year, but so many are en route to the Garden Route or have come from the Garden Route and leave from here.
We don’t have an attraction that will keep tourists here for an extra day or night.
My vision is to position Nelson Mandela Bay as a leading tourist destination by creating a must-see tourism product. The objectives are:
Increase awareness of Nelson Mandela Bay as an investment possibility as well as a tourist destination;
Increase the number of visitors to the region year-round and especially local visitors;
Strengthen the ties between the metro, industry and the key stakeholders in the tourism industry;
Provide quality family entertainment in a family-orientated community.
Activities and exhibitions could include:
The history and development of the original motor assembly plants – Ford in 1923 and General Motors in 1926.
In 1935 negotiations start with Studebaker Export Corporation Company of South Bend, Indiana with a view to setting up an assembly plant in South Africa.
In October 1946, a franchise agreement was signed between South African Company, Industrial and Commercial Holdings and Studebaker Export Corporation for local assembly of Studebaker cars and commercial vehicles.
The first Austin leaves the production line in February 1950.
Towards the end of the year preliminary negotiations are commenced between Volkswagenwerk in Germany and Samad with a view to assembling the Volkswagen sedan – the name “Beetle” is not yet official – in Uitenhage.
In March 1951 the first assembled Volkswagen is sent from Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg factory to Samad for evaluation and as a platform for training for local assembly.
In July of that year a historic agreement is signed in Uitenhage between Volkswagenwerk and Samad allowing assembly and distribution of Volkswagen vehicles and parts in the Union of South Africa and South West Africa;
In 1960 the 50 000th Volkswagen product leaves the production line and the Beetle is the best-selling car in South Africa for the third consecutive year;
The history and development of the pneumatic tyre industry in this area;
The history and development of batteries and other component parts as well as the development of catalytic converters;
The role of trade unions and their effect on the motor industry;
The poor white question during and after the Great Depression;
The development of townships, for instance Kwaford and Schauderville;
The Coega Development Zone and the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park.
There are still so many aspects that I haven’t as yet touched on.
Activities at the site could include a world class skateboarding track, go-karting, a scrambler/mountain biking circuit, a skating rink and a zip line.
The possibilities are endless and stakeholders in tourism as well as the readers will be able to come up with many more ideas. Suggestions would be most welcome. The impact on political and social life in and around Nelson Mandela Bay is endless.
Mike Callaghan, Port Elizabeth