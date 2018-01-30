Ismail Lagardien: After Davos, the wrangling
There’s a general feeling of optimism in the country. Events of the past two weeks have certainly lifted the spirits, even for those of us who have seen too much, or know too much, to have any hope left for the country . . .
There is, nonetheless, renewed faith in the country’s law enforcement agencies, and parliament, for going after the villains at or close to the capture of state institutions and draining the country’s coffers.
We should be clear, though, that the impetus for the events of the past couple of weeks emanated from purposeful political decisions.
These decisions were made by persons who were courageous.
People who made decisions and placed reputable persons in positions will stand by them and have prepared themselves for the bruising battles that will come. And come they will . . . For now, let us consider last week’s South African delegation to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 meeting in Davos.
The best news was that Jacob Zuma did not lead the delegation.
The good news was that the South Africans included Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, and ANC leader and deputy president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
The not so good news was that the delegation included Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
It would have been frowned upon if the finance minister had not been included in the official delegation.
It should be said, though, his fancy dress notwithstanding, his feet were way too small for the shoes he wore . . .
Also part of the official delegation were South Africa’s trapanated Minister of International Development and Co-operation, Maite NkoanaMashabane, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and a few others, like Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.
Try as I might, it is hard to understand the point of Patel being part of the group, but the Zuma configuration had to include him for ideological reasons.
This will end, of this we can be sure.
There are at least two points, stemming from the Davos meeting, that can be discussed.
The first is the very presence of Davies and Nkoana-Mashabane.
The other is that convincing foreign investors and creditors of South Africa’s intentions and credibility was easy, compared to what lies ahead.
About Nkoana-Mashabane, as minister for South Africa’s foreign relations, she presided over a precipitous decline in the country’s moral authority in the world.
Within a generation, the country went from the moral authority of the Nelson Mandela presidency to the Zuma era – with NkoanaMashabane as the face of South Africa abroad.
Who can forget her tempestuous response to being asked by Norwegian airport security officials to have her bag scanned? Now, there may have been some justification for her resistance, on the basis that she was a diplomat.
However, Norwegian law exempts only royalty and heads of state having to pass airport security unchecked.
There is, also, the small matter of the almost a quarter of a million rand in wasteful expenditure it cost to charter a new flight for herself and her retinue.
Nkoane-Mashabane played a catalytic role in reducing the country’s standing abroad. There is a lot of evidence to support this.
Within the Department of International Development and Co-operation she has reduced morale to an all-time low.
What is comforting is that she will be replaced – the sooner, the better.
Davies, is also past his “best before” date.
I have no doubt that there are very many smalanyana skeletons in the Department of Trade and Industry.
Some people have got rich very quickly for their association with the department since the Mandela administration.
On policy, though, it is really hard to see what Davies can conjure up to expand South Africa’s economy.
While there may be some economic logic to funding, say, the motor industry just so you can say you have a motor industry, it seems a lot like paying people to come to your party and then boasting that you have many guests.
Greater creativity has to emerge from the Department of Trade and Industry – least of all on new innovations through robotics and artificial intelligence. Davies would do well to retire. Now for the really bad news. When Ramaphosa and his delegation arrived from Davos at the end of last week, the troika of Numsa, Cosatu and the EFF were waiting for them, so to speak.
None of these groups is particularly concerned with a passage of renewal and rejuvenation that does not meet their own narrow interests – and the devil take the hindmost. Cosatu is the proverbial riddle wrapped in a mystery (wrapped in a red flag).
Numsa will not be happy until everything in the country is nationalised and a dictatorship of the proletariat is established.
The EFF members will have a rush of blood to the head every time they see smiling white people.
It is hard to see them happy with anything but the wilful destruction of everything that preceded their birth.
So, never mind the significant gains made at Davos last week – and there were many – none of these gains made room for the responses that we can expect from the troika.
They wield significant power, if only for their violent and disruptive abilities and the way that their leaders have been romanticised and defanged, and their conduct met with rather vacuous encomia.