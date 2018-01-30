Ismail Lagardien: After Davos, the wrangling

There’s a general feeling of optimism in the country. Events of the past two weeks have certainly lifted the spirits, even for those of us who have seen too much, or know too much, to have any hope left for the country . . .

There is, nonetheless, renewed faith in the country’s law enforcement agencies, and parliament, for going after the villains at or close to the capture of state institutions and draining the country’s coffers.

We should be clear, though, that the impetus for the events of the past couple of weeks emanated from purposeful political decisions.

These decisions were made by persons who were courageous.

People who made decisions and placed reputable persons in positions will stand by them and have prepared themselves for the bruising battles that will come. And come they will . . . For now, let us consider last week’s South African delegation to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 meeting in Davos.

The best news was that Jacob Zuma did not lead the delegation.

The good news was that the South Africans included Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, and ANC leader and deputy president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

The not so good news was that the delegation included Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

It would have been frowned upon if the finance minister had not been included in the official delegation.

It should be said, though, his fancy dress notwithstanding, his feet were way too small for the shoes he wore . . .

Also part of the official delegation were South Africa’s trapanated Minister of International Development and Co-operation, Maite NkoanaMashabane, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and a few others, like Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.

Try as I might, it is hard to understand the point of Patel being part of the group, but the Zuma configuration had to include him for ideological reasons.

This will end, of this we can be sure.

There are at least two points, stemming from the Davos meeting, that can be discussed.

The first is the very presence of Davies and Nkoana-Mashabane.

The other is that convincing foreign investors and creditors of South Africa’s intentions and credibility was easy, compared to what lies ahead.

About Nkoana-Mashabane, as minister for South Africa’s foreign relations, she presided over a precipitous decline in the country’s moral authority in the world.

Within a generation, the country went from the moral authority of the Nelson Mandela presidency to the Zuma era – with NkoanaMashabane as the face of South Africa abroad.

Who can forget her tempestuous response to being asked by Norwegian airport security officials to have her bag scanned? Now, there may have been some justification for her resistance, on the basis that she was a diplomat.