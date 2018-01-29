Thanks for help, support following frail care centre fire
Never have we seen a community stand together as was the case when Executive Frail Care had a devastating fire on January 12.
The Morningside Neighbourhood Watch assisted and organised donations, and assisted in moving the residents to the home down the road of Deon and Zelda Marais, who kindly opened their home to us.
DA ward councillor Sharlene Davids was there for most of the day arranging with Disaster Management to deliver beds, mattresses and blankets.
Pastor Philip Voight stayed with us for most of the day and had counselling sessions with the staff members.
Donations started streaming in – food, clothes, toiletries, drinking water, bedding, too much to mention.
The community of Port Elizabeth, not only Morningside, opened their hearts and donated whatever they could.
We do not have the names and contact numbers of all the wonderful people who made donations, but we would like to thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts.
You do not realise the difference you have made in the residents’ lives during this trying time.
Businesses really did such a lot for us and St John’s is currently supplying lunches every day.
The Department of Social Development assisted.
The radio stations aired requests for donations – you guys are great.
Last but not least, we would like to thank the families of the residents who stand by us and who keep on supporting us.
We love your family members as if they are our own.
The owners with help from the community once again have started cleaning up and repainting the part of the centre not affected by the fire, while we are waiting for the insurance company to start the renovations.
The residents will return to a new-look frail care centre.
– Marius and Annette Kemp (owners), and Estelle Kemp (manager), Morningside, Port Elizabeth