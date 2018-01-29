Thanks for help, support following frail care centre fire

Never have we seen a community stand together as was the case when Executive Frail Care had a devastating fire on January 12.

The Morningside Neighbourhood Watch assisted and organised donations, and assisted in moving the residents to the home down the road of Deon and Zelda Marais, who kindly opened their home to us.

DA ward councillor Sharlene Davids was there for most of the day arranging with Disaster Management to deliver beds, mattresses and blankets.

Pastor Philip Voight stayed with us for most of the day and had counselling sessions with the staff members.

Donations started streaming in – food, clothes, toiletries, drinking water, bedding, too much to mention.

The community of Port Elizabeth, not only Morningside, opened their hearts and donated whatever they could.

We do not have the names and contact numbers of all the wonderful people who made donations, but we would like to thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts.

You do not realise the difference you have made in the residents’ lives during this trying time.