Justice Malala: How can SA be reignited?

The iconic writer Ursula K Le Guin died last week. She was mourned by many the world over.

In her story The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas she writes of a rich, happy, peaceful city called Omelas. Here, everything is “abundantly pleasing”.

Tables sigh with the weight of food packed upon them. Music rings through the streets.

The buildings are perfect, the gardens verdant, the children brighteyed and joyous. Happiness and laughter abound. And yet for this wealth, peace, serenity and joy, there is a price.

Somewhere in the bowels of this city a child is kept in a dungeon, living in perpetual filth, darkness and misery.

This child is chained, hungry, pained and alone.

No kindness is allowed to this child.

If the child is freed and cared for, then the entire city will fall into normality – rich and poor, healthy and frail, up and down, tough and easy, unequal and brutal, war and maybe peace.

At some point, as they grow up, every child in the city has to be shown this child and the truth about the city’s happiness explained to them.

“Once citizens are old enough to know the truth most, though initially shocked and disgusted, ultimately acquiesce with that one injustice which secures the happiness of the rest of the city,” a description of the story says.

“However, a few citizens, young and old, silently walk away from the city, and no one knows where they go.”

It is a haunting, shattering story. It is perhaps the story of South Africa.

I spent last week travelling through some of the most beautiful parts of the Western Cape.

Through Paarl and Hermanus and many others, this is Omelas.

I went running through the beautiful Val de Vie estate – it is more pleasing than Omelas.

We have a filthy child tied up in our basement – it is the poverty, the unemployment, the inequality and the poor education that so many of our people grind through every day. We face a massive challenge.