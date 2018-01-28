Editorial: Mighty Molefe’s fall from grace
This week’s court judgment ordering Brian Molefe to pay back the huge pension payout he received from Eskom is a victory that must be savoured.
Of course, it also serves as a stern warning to others who have had suggestions of state capture involvement and corruption within the context of state-owned enterprises persistently swirling around them.
The full bench of the Pretoria High Court declared the decision to reinstate the former Eskom boss invalid and he was given just 10 days on Thursday to return the estimated R11-million he had received as part of a R30.1-million pension payout plan.
The court concluded what was plain as day to the rest of us: Molefe’s insistence that he had never resigned but had taken early retirement from Eskom was false and he was in no way entitled to a pension – much less one of a whopping R30.1-million.
One wonders what the future now holds for Molefe, an apparently once-principled man lauded back in the day for having a track record of “turning things around”.
Disappointingly, like others before him, he inevitably seemed to have succumbed not only to the temptations of the dastardly Guptas, but to the sickening need to feather his own nest first.
Molefe’s woes are far from over since the State Capture report did suggest some involvement on his part in the proposed capture of Eskom.
With the parliamentary inquiry into the questionable goings-on at the power utility still under way, and the state capture commission of inquiry finally a reality, he will not be the only one sweating bullets.
Criminal charges against Molefe and others could still follow – trade union Solidarity, for one, is determined to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on his criminal prosecution. A fall from grace if ever there was one.