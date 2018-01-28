Editorial: Mighty Molefe’s fall from grace

This week’s court judgment ordering Brian Molefe to pay back the huge pension payout he received from Eskom is a victory that must be savoured.

Of course, it also serves as a stern warning to others who have had suggestions of state capture involvement and corruption within the context of state-owned enterprises persistently swirling around them.

The full bench of the Pretoria High Court declared the decision to reinstate the former Eskom boss invalid and he was given just 10 days on Thursday to return the estimated R11-million he had received as part of a R30.1-million pension payout plan.

The court concluded what was plain as day to the rest of us: Molefe’s insistence that he had never resigned but had taken early retirement from Eskom was false and he was in no way entitled to a pension – much less one of a whopping R30.1-million.