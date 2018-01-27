LETTER: Make Oceanarium into educational nature exhibit
I have just read the article in Weekend Post (“Bayworld revamp on the cards”, January 6). That is great to hear as it is a very important component of PE and the metro. But my concerns are:
1. Why go all the way to Florida, US to visit Seaworld? If anyone has been following the new international trends, people around the world are finding performing animals very distasteful and international tour operators are no longer being associated with these cruel practices involving animals.
If we, in this metro, want to attract international tourists we need to be in line with this important trend;
2. The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town has struck the right balance in educating people and rehabilitating rescued/injured sealife, whether penguins, birds, turtles, seals etc. Instead of spending a vast amount of money visiting Florida and Seaworld, why not use the template of the Two Oceans Aquarium?
Today there is Skype, Google and e-mail so is a trip to Florida Seaworld really necessary or a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money? If you really want to go there, then please pay for it out of your own pocket and not the public purse.
I am so tired of the window-dressing being used for “research” purposes. The mentioned R500-million for a small aquarium(s) for Port Elizabeth is concerning. That erf is small so maybe R50-million is do-able.
And add the Oceanarium Cafe to bring in revenue as well and for the best crumpets in PE!
3. Why not bring SANParks on board as well? If memory serves me correctly, we have the Big Seven here, which is a big drawcard, so instead of it just being an aquarium and museum, it now also has very relevant features of the plight and poaching of rhinos, elephants, lions, pangolins, monkeys, etc to enhance awareness for these critically endangered animals as they are unique on our continent.
There is so much scope which is valuable here for this much-needed project of the Bay aquarium.
Let’s make the Bay aquarium, museum and wildlife centre something so unique and special! In the Kruger National Park they have very interesting centres that show amazing exhibitions.
You see, not everyone is going to visit Addo Elephant National Park, but by incorporating these valuable aspects, we can use it to entice more visitors, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.
-Tania Brunner, Richmond Hill