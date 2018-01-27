LETTER: Make Oceanarium into educational nature exhibit

I have just read the article in Weekend Post (“Bayworld revamp on the cards”, January 6). That is great to hear as it is a very important component of PE and the metro. But my concerns are:

1. Why go all the way to Florida, US to visit Seaworld? If anyone has been following the new international trends, people around the world are finding performing animals very distasteful and international tour operators are no longer being associated with these cruel practices involving animals.

If we, in this metro, want to attract international tourists we need to be in line with this important trend;

2. The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town has struck the right balance in educating people and rehabilitating rescued/injured sealife, whether penguins, birds, turtles, seals etc. Instead of spending a vast amount of money visiting Florida and Seaworld, why not use the template of the Two Oceans Aquarium?

Today there is Skype, Google and e-mail so is a trip to Florida Seaworld really necessary or a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money? If you really want to go there, then please pay for it out of your own pocket and not the public purse.

I am so tired of the window-dressing being used for “research” purposes. The mentioned R500-million for a small aquarium(s) for Port Elizabeth is concerning. That erf is small so maybe R50-million is do-able.