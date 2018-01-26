LETTER: CR equally responsible for mess

Euphoria over new ANC president

South Africa is in a state of euphoria as the end of the disaster that is Jacob Zuma is at long last a reality.

Our new leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, rises like a knight in shining armour. He sees himself as the saviour of this country, rising like some phoenix from the ashes of a destroyed economy, a cesspit of corruption, a coterie of obese and rotten sycophants permeating every fabric of government and society in general; an ANC that has lost its moral compass, and is now a foul blot on the illustrious memory of Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and others who must be turning in their graves. But, before we get carried away with the Ramaphosa euphoria, let us remind ourselves that he and some of the others of the new regime were all party to the destruction of this country. Ramaphosa was vice-president under Zuma and thus part of the ANC decision-making processes. He is equally responsible with Zuma for the mess our country is in. To say he was not aware of the corrupt state of affairs round him is a slur on his intelligence. He never spoke out and by his very silent acquiescence he is equally as guilty for much of the malfeasance. Ramaphosa’s silence was deafening! And now, when the chips are down and the ANC is tearing itself apart, Ramaphosa climbs on the moral bandwagon and presents himself as the saviour of the nation, and begins a sudden clampdown on corruption and nepotism which is so long overdue. Let’s face it, anything but anything is better than the catastrophic rule of Zuma! However, one cannot help being cynical as one sees the ANC’s sudden change in moral attitudes. They say a politician’s number one aim in life is to remain in power, no matter what.

The mostly uneducated electorate has finally realised that their birthright was being stolen from right under their very eyes and at last turned on their leaders. Cynical as it may be, Ramaphosa sees this as a political opportunity to regain the high ground. It has very little to do with integrity and good moral values. “Politics have no relation to morals,” Machiavelli said many years ago. It has been fascinating listening to Ramaphosa’s endless tirades recently as he beseeches the members of the ANC for unity. His requests are almost pathological as he relies on the collective management policy of the ANC to repeatedly remind all that he is carrying out the mandate of the conference and to do elsewise by anyone would be akin to treason! His harangues had a desperate tone to them – boring and hardly charismatic! American Republican politician Paul Ryan said, “I have never seen opponents so silent about their record, and so desperate to keep their power.” Think about it: it rings true of our present situation, does it not? History will record the DA as an active opposition. However, the baggage the DA carries, truly perceived or wrongfully assumed, nevertheless does not embody the heart and soul of the majority of South Africans who still have an inbred nationalistic pride in their ANC roots. The scars of apartheid are still very real and thus the DA will never truly represent many of the present generation’s aspirations. Whether we like it or not, the racial abomination is still well with us. The DA did well in the last elections, but its success was boosted not so much by new members, but that many ANC members did not vote. In the event of the ANC not receiving more than 50% of the vote in the next general election, a coalition government will be formed. If one looks at the scenario ahead, the EFF and the ANC are not that far apart ideologically, especially now when the EFF and the ANC share the same views on major issues like land appropriation without compensation, nationalisation of the banks and mines, free education for all and so on. An ANC-led coalition with the EFF will seem to emerge as the likely result next year. One can never write off Julius Malema, who will once more assert his influence as the kingmaker. With his arch enemy, Zuma, out of the picture it could well be a return to the ANC for him. He wants to be president of South Africa. Do not be surprised if this happens in time! All we as South Africans can hope for now is that the new regime means what it aspires to. Hope beats eternal in the human heart and just perhaps, just perhaps, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But don’t hold your breath! Talbot Cox, Schoenmakerskop, Port Elizabeth CYRIL Ramaphosa’s December 18 victory has elevated emotions of South Africans everywhere, and rightly so. However, I believe he should be reminded that the South African Parliament is centred in Cape Town and not Luthuli House. All the political parties elected to the assembly are conflicted, and right now are neither competent or capable of managing the affairs of state in the common interest of all, and it must be for the citizenry of the country to decide the way forward. In taking charge of our destiny we need to be mindful of the fact that leadership in recent times in most spheres of society, from the churches, politicians, professions and business through to trade unions has failed us dismally. -Andrew Tainton, Bushy Park, Port Elizabeth