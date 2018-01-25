Jonathan Jansen: Reaction inflames situation

By the time the protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal lobbed a petrol bomb at the police, it was clear that something as simple as a school’s language policy could still inflame deadly passions 41 years after the Soweto uprising against Afrikaans in black schools.

I could not help thinking: what is it about Afrikaans that brings out the worst in us?

The technical merits of the case are simple enough.

Apparently 55 black English-speaking pupils had been turned away from the school because it was full.

In addition, the language policy of the school is Afrikaans, as decided by the school governing body.

The solution, in the meantime, is straightforward.

There are English-medium schools in the surrounding areas and so it would be easy for these children to be accommodated outside of Overvaal.

Judge Bill Prinsloo, hearing the case, ruled that an instruction by one of the district directors that the school admit these pupils regardless of its language policy “offends against the principle of legality”.

The political merits of the case are more complex.

In a scathing attack on the judgment in one of the Sunday papers, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called the language policy of this Vereeniging school racist and exclusionary.

His language was inflammatory: “The total suppression of one language in favour of another is inconsistent with and detrimental to a non-racial society.”

(Only 5% of South African schools are in fact single-medium Afrikaans).

One of his directors was even more extreme, speaking of Afrikaans as once being “a tool of segregation and discrimination . . . whose legacy is sorrows and tears to the majority”.

So extreme in fact that the judge suggested that one of her peers “consider investigating her conduct”. So who is right in this case? It depends which newspaper you read.

The main Afrikaans Sunday paper of course took the side of the school with the argument that this was a storm in a teacup and that only eight out of the 55 pupils wanted to be at Overvaal in the first place.

This was simply a capacity problem, not a race issue.