Interviewing Hugh Masekela after another print run of his acclaimed autobiography, Still Grazing ‚ Tymon Smith reported how even at the age of 76 (in 2015)‚ the trumpet legend was still calling bulls*** about weaves‚ land and language:

It was a chilly‚ sunny day in May when I sat down with Hugh Masekela at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Rhodes had just fallen‚ and Masekela had been in the news after refusing to have his photo taken with a journalist wearing a weave. And BB King had just died. “I first met BB King in 1967 in Chicago when we opened for him. He was a beautiful‚ beautiful‚ gentle gentleman‚” Masekela said in that intensely laid-back‚ jazz-inflected drawl of his.

A twinkle in the eye‚ along with his prodigious trumpet skills‚ has sustained Masekela through a remarkable life.

His re-issued biography teems with more encounters with legends of jazz‚ rock‚ pop and politics than the rest of us could ever dream of.

It’s no accident that the short-lived local edition of Rolling Stone chose Masekela as its first cover star. He’s our own Keith Richards (minus the heroin) who had his fill of women‚ booze and cocaine everywhere from London to LA‚ Lagos to Monrovia.

Throughout the hedonistic decades‚ and the clean life that followed‚ he kept making distinctively warm‚ eclectic music.

On his 1976 album, Colonial Man, in songs like Vasco Da Gama and Cecil Rhodes‚ Masekela laid down a soundtrack for African anti-colonialism – one that chimes perfectly with the zeitgeist of the Rhodes Must Fall movement.

Although he’s played everywhere from the legendary Monterey Festival in 1967 to sold-out crowds in Lesotho in the 1980s‚ and is currently touring more than ever‚ this was Masekela’s first appearance at a literary festival.

“I’m actually a voracious reader and it’s nice to be among people who are interested in writing‚ because South Africa is not top of the charts when it comes to reading.”

He recalled the bibliomania of his father‚ Thomas Selema Masekela – on Saturday mornings‚ when he and his sister, Barbara, were kids‚ “he would make us give him a report of what we’d read and understood”.

“When I was nine he’d throw Aldous Huxley at me and I would say‚ ‘Dad‚ this is too deep’. He’d say‚ ‘There’s a thesaurus‚ there’s a dictionary.’ ”

These days‚ Masekela has plenty of time to read while travelling to gigs.

He’s also working on a sequel to Still Grazing, which was published in 2004 in the US‚ but had very limited distribution in South Africa‚ hence the reissue.

It ends his story in 2002‚ after he’d kicked his spectacular drug and booze habits.