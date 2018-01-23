Letter: Better methods of protest

With reference to the In my View column by Pedro Mzileni (“Actions of racism victims cannot be considered illegitimate”, January 18), wow, he is one angry young man.

I am not arguing with his issue about H&M, but there are far better ways to express yourself versus the methods being employed by the EFF.

Destroying property and intimidating people will not resolve the matter.

This is the method used by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

Hitler unleashed his brownshirts onto the Jews and anyone else who disagreed with him, including the brownshirts intimidating the democratically elected government. A reminder of the past. Martin Niemöller (1892–1984) was a prominent Protestant pastor who emerged as an outspoken public foe of Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps.

Niemöller is perhaps best remembered for the quotation: