Ismail Lagardien: Will change now continue?

The change has started. Cyril Ramaphosa, the president-elect of South Africa (I am perhaps being presumptuous) has started undoing more than a decade of maladministration, dysfunction, cronyism, corruption and prebendialism.

Over the past few days we have seen the dead wood shaken out of Eskom.

Last year the SABC was fumigated and a new board put in place.

The matter has yet to be fully resolved, but the exit of Hlaudi Motsoeneng was a giant leap.

Next Ramaphosa may need to restore faith in the Treasury, keep the populists away from the Reserve Bank, and suggest that “fighters” take a course in civics, logic, non-violence in a constitutional democracy, and in language and comprehension – with at least a 70% required for passing the course. We will return to this, below. Another institution that needs to be shored up is the National Planning Commission (NPC), which is currently an adjunct of the Ministry of Planning Monitoring and Evaluation (a ministry in the Presidency).

The department’s officials, and the NPC, need to be given stronger, more independent, progressive and astute leadership.

The planning function has to be institutionalised, paired with performance monitoring and evaluation under a political leader – a cabinet post – that is respected and open to new ideas.

The best laid plans go awry precisely because of poor project definition, inadequate planning and a lack of imagination.

One area of innovative thinking that is required is on artificial intelligence, a concept that needs a lot of definitional clarity, and the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Since its last iteration, in 2012, these issues have been foregrounded by decision-makers in the global political economy – the very people who are gathering at Davos, this week, for the 2018 World Economic Forum meeting.

Among other, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is one of the areas that have to be opened up to research, consultation and policy direction.

The NPC is the place where these issues can and should be explored – with business and labour contributions forming part of innovations.

As far as I can tell, the unions are the least prepared for the advances in mechanisation, robotics and artificial intelligence, and how these will inevitably reshape work.

It is simply not good enough to focus, solely, on retention of jobs, better remuneration and benefits, and increased bargaining power – without preparing for innovation, sustainability and re-skilling existing union members.

Advances in technology will result in job losses – it would be best if workers were provided with transferable skills. Sadly, all of this is moot. Whatever good intentions Ramaphosa and a fresh team of advisers may have may come to naught.