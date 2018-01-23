Gary Koekemoer: Multinational got it all wrong as regards racial identity

And so the New Year starts off with another bang.

Once again a “monkey” triggers racial outrage and response.

Call it “The Battle of the Mannequins” – the EFF against Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), in which at least five mannequins are slain by the EFF and H&M heads for the bunker.

The world’s second largest fashion retailer’s racist and “racist” online hoodie pitch gave rise to EFF protests at several of its 17 stores in South Africa.

At least two of the protests led to stores being trashed and the protest capturing the headlines of global newspapers such as the New York Times.

Social media is flooded with video clips of two men going “ninja” on mannequins and clothing racks.

The white mannequins never saw it coming, nor did H&M.

H&M had landed itself in hot water the previous week by profiling a young black model (with his parent’s full support) wearing a hoodie with the slogan, “coolest monkey in the jungle”, as part of its Europewide online campaign.

By the Monday (before the EFF’s subsequent Saturday protest), in response to the overwhelming backlash, H&M had fallen on its sword and tendered an unreserved apology: “We have got this wrong and we are deeply sorry . . . we agree that, even if unintentional, passive or casual racism needs to be eradicated wherever it exists . . .

“As a global brand, we have a responsibility to be aware of and attuned to all racial and cultural sensitivities – and we have not lived up to this responsibility this time.”

The model’s mother then added fuel to the fire by stating that people were overreacting, that her son had modelled many clothes and that in her opinion – while everyone was entitled to their own opinion – the pictures were not racist, all she saw was her boy in a hoodie.

“No, she’s wrong,” said the EFF spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, in an SABC interview.

He went on to explain that the EFF had no “programme of violence”, but that this is what “rage” against anti-black racism looked like and that he “affirmed” such bottom-up action by EFF branches.

“We live in this body, we live in this skin,” he said in answer to Peter Ndoro’s question as to whether the EFF was setting a dangerous precedent by legitimising violence as an acceptable expression of anger.

Clearly the protests had been planned, but the trashing not, and EFF command was doing the intricate dance of explaining without losing face. Heroes or hooligans? Responses to the bottom-up EFF action have been global and wide-ranging.

Actress Pearl Thusi: “So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalise stores and establishments? “Spread violence and fear? “Oh, OK. Just misrepresent us all as savages then.”

Radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser said: “EFF has scored a massive own goal.

“[And no, FYI, you are not more committed to bringing about an anti-racist society than the rest of us if you agree with EFF vigilantism. That’s a false test of commitment to fight racism.]”

Author and show host Redi Tlhabi added: “Mmmm . . . this destruction and rampage will teach the big bosses in London and USA a lesson né …

“Oh and of course, the poor black working class that must face ignominy of cleaning up. Wow!”

For black voices, the bulk of the debate is on how best to respond; very little debate has been on whether it is racist. How did H&M get itself so lost? Originally founded in 1947 by 31-year-old Erling Persson as a women’s clothing store in Västerås, Sweden, H&M now operates several brands across 4 500 stores in 69 markets (and 43 online markets), and employs 161 000 employees globally. It is the archetypical multinational. Listed on the Swedish stock exchange it is chaired by Stefan Persson (son of the founder), with Karl-Johan Persson (son of the chairman) as chief executive.