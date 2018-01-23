Editorial: Ex-MEC must be held accountable

As Qedani Mahlangu walked into the Life Esidimeni hearings in Johannesburg yesterday, the families of mentally ill patients who died under her watch stood and began singing, “Senzeni na (What have we done?)”.

The song is a powerful expression of pain and grief by those who have suffered at the hands of a ruthless system.

Yesterday was the first time the families and the nation had seen the former Gauteng health MEC since she quit last year as the tragedy was thrust into the spotlight.

The hearing led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has so far painted in disturbing detail how vulnerable members of our society died in the most shocking conditions.

As the MEC of the department at the time, Mahlangu’s testimony was much anticipated.

It is a crucial moment in this shameful chapter of our democracy.

For one, it was meant to be an opportunity for the families of those who died to get insight into the decision-making process of this fateful project.

Second, it is an opportunity for all of us to witness those who had been entrusted with power account publicly for conduct that appears to have been contrary to the principle of good governance.