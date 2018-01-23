Editorial: Ex-MEC must be held accountable
As Qedani Mahlangu walked into the Life Esidimeni hearings in Johannesburg yesterday, the families of mentally ill patients who died under her watch stood and began singing, “Senzeni na (What have we done?)”.
The song is a powerful expression of pain and grief by those who have suffered at the hands of a ruthless system.
Yesterday was the first time the families and the nation had seen the former Gauteng health MEC since she quit last year as the tragedy was thrust into the spotlight.
The hearing led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has so far painted in disturbing detail how vulnerable members of our society died in the most shocking conditions.
As the MEC of the department at the time, Mahlangu’s testimony was much anticipated.
It is a crucial moment in this shameful chapter of our democracy.
For one, it was meant to be an opportunity for the families of those who died to get insight into the decision-making process of this fateful project.
Second, it is an opportunity for all of us to witness those who had been entrusted with power account publicly for conduct that appears to have been contrary to the principle of good governance.
This is an important part of strengthening our democracy and the credibility of public institutions.
Indeed for the fist time, Mahlangu apologised for the loss of life, conceding only that the project could have been handled better.
“I am deeply sorry for your loss. And may their souls rest in peace‚” she told the hearing.
However, despite this, it appears she is unlikely to take responsibility, even morally, for her role in this tragedy.
She has remained carefully guarded, pointing out systemic failures, many of which could have been prevented or minimised had due diligence been exercised effectively.
Mahlangu’s testimony has so far been unconvincing.
As the direct political custodian of this project, she has failed to demonstrate that she did all she was compelled to do to ensure it was well managed.
At the very least for this she must shoulder some responsibility.