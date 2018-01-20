Enabling the beggars not the right solution

We, as a collective in the St George’s Park and Hallack Road area, are appealing to all of you who hand out money to the beggars at the Five Ways robot and at the top of Target Kloof to please stop doing so!

Don’t be fooled by their “hang dog” expressions which are intended to make you pity them. This is their lucrative daytime job. After hours, several have been seen selling drugs, using drugs and have been caught breaking into our homes.

Our crime rate is soaring and their numbers are swelling due to the ease with which they make money and one of whom, when asked, admitted to making R12 000 on a good month.

They are now well settled in the bush between Hallack Road and Target Kloof (close to work), and are making life extremely unpleasant and dangerous for the local residents.

A recent walk through the area led to the discovery of stolen goods, an ID book, bank cards, piles of filth everywhere, lots of take-away boxes, old clothing, needles and syringes, and faeces.

When next one of them sidles up to your car, offer him or her a job (as we have done) and you’ll be turned down flat!