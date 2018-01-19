Letter: Why Zuma must be recalled from the office of president

If there is one leader in a democratic South Africa who has not only shown the middle finger to his political party, but also undermined the integrity of South Africans to the extreme, that is President Jacob Zuma.

His arrogant political conduct did not only provoke our conscience, but recklessly tested our patience.

He has stretched our tolerance and endurance to the limits.

For anyone to ask whether Zuma’s removal from the highest office would further divide the ANC or unite it, that is neither here nor there.

Anyone asking that question now is living in a fool’s paradise.

It is his ascendancy to the highest office in the party and in the country that resulted in the splinter from the ANC and the formation of COPE.

It was during his term of office in the party that the most influential ANC youth leader and other prominent youth leaders were expelled, and left to form a new political party.

For the first time in the history of the revered erstwhile liberation movement it was tainted and associated with corruption and for the first time in the history of our democracy the highest office (the presidency) in the land was tainted and associated with corruption.

He is the first head of state in our democracy to have broken his oath of office and violated the constitution, which is the supreme law of the land.

Millions and millions of rands of taxpayers’ money were spent in court challenges, money that should have been utilised for education or building of houses.

Given the above scenario, his recall would unify, instead of dividing the party.

Some party loyalists argue that the removal of Zuma from the office would be tantamount to repeating the “mistake” that was made by recalling former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 and would fulfil the wish of the opposition party’s regime-change agenda.

To say the least, that is a most unfortunate and outrageous statement to make.