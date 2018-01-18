Pedro Mzileni: Actions of racism victims cannot be considered illegitimate

Talking about race does not divide people. What divides people is racism.

The most violent experience you can subject someone to in South Africa and the globe is racism.

It is a painful encounter that confronts black people daily.

Racism is being the person who works the longest hours in the workplace to earn poverty wages.

Racism is catching three taxis of a dysfunctional public transport system every morning to get to work.

Racism is resorting to a protest just to get money to further your studies to better your life.

Racism is when white people tell you that your poverty is as a result of laziness and a lack of an entrepreneurial spirit after 400 apartheid colonial years of enforced illiteracy, land dispossession and imposed labour in your own land.

Racism is when white people are able to freely open a H&M store in a black-numerically-dominated country of South Africa, make billions in profits and hire that black majority in its own land of birth as disposable cheap labour.

Racism is when a history imposed by white people on South African land determines the location where the black majority of that land will have to live and the type of careers that the black majority will have.

Racism is when a history imposed by white people on South African land determines what the children of the black majority will eat and wear, and which schools they will attend.

Racism is when a history imposed by white people on South African land determines where the black majority will be buried, their date of death, the nature of diseases that will kill them and the kind of beds they will die on.

What has been done by the EFF at H&M stores was incredibly necessary on behalf of the black majority who are daily victims of racism.

The action of the EFF is much bigger than it as a party.

It is an action that mirrors and carries the boiling pain and frustration of the entire black race in the land.