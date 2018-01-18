Jonathan Jansen: Varsities’ culture disrupted

Look closely. Slowly, but surely the academic and organisational cultures of our universities are being broken down in front of our very eyes.

This breakdown of campus cultures is being ruthlessly executed by the narrow interests of political parties who really do not care a damn about the future of higher learning in our country.

Since 2015 these parties decided that there were two primary spaces in which to contest each other politically – in parliament and on campuses.

With President Jacob Zuma effectively on his way out, political theatrics in parliament are now much less attractive than in places where tens of thousands of students descend on their college and university campuses for registration.

Zuma started the rot when he opportunistically decided to announce free higher education as the ruling party entered its elective conference.

This irresponsible decision flew in the face of the president’s own commission, led by Judge Heher, which studied the feasibility of free higher education and concluded that this ideal was not possible at present.

The Zuma declaration was like a Christmas gift to the EFF, who decided to make political hay out of this sunshine announcement.

Students, whether they had applied for studies or not, were instructed to simply “walk in” onto the 26 public university campuses and demand to be registered for studies – free, of course.

No matter that universities have dates determined long in advance for applications.

Or that in professional fields like medicine and physiotherapy those dates had closed as far back as mid-2017.

Or that applications for state funding were also subject to closing dates.

Nor did it matter that thousands of “walk-ins” demanding places could literally jeopardise the lives of young people, as in the tragic case of the mother of a student who was crushed to death in a 2012 UJ registration stampede.

Anxious vice-chancellors through their organisation, Universities South Africa, responded to this tussle between Zuma and Julius Malema with a plea not to make the call for free higher education a political football.

The problem, of course, is that South Africans like football.

We ended last year on an ominous note.

Our leading research university convened its final examinations in a massive marquee tent on a sports field to better manage the security risk of disruption.