Editorial: Stick to report recommendation

Kudos to the South African Council of Churches, which has written to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane asking if it is legal for her to call for the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to be broadened.

It is, however, only echoing what former public protector Thuli Madonsela – who wrote the original report on state capture – voiced last week when she said, “There is no room to expand the commission to include what was never investigated”.

Also last week Mkhwebane wrote to President Jacob Zuma‚ asking him not to limit the commission of inquiry’s terms of reference only to the issues in that report.

She appeared to be opening a crack in the door which for many looked like a possible escape hatch for the president.

Zuma is of the same mind, saying the new commission “must seek to uncover not just the conduct of some‚ but of all those who may have rendered our state . . . vulnerable” .

However, the SACC is right to challenge this and it is not alone.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, another non-governmental voice for justice and integrity, has warned the commission to look specifically at events on Zuma’s watch.

As has the EFF, despite perhaps arriving at this view from a different point of departure. The EFF further said Mkhwebane risked undermining the reputation of the public protector’s office.