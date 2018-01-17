Nwabisa Makunga: Real test of CR lies ahead

South Africans love a good hero. We’re obsessed with the idea of a leader who will come along and whisk us away from our afflictions and, like a biblical figure, lead us into the land of milk and honey.

It became clear last week that this is how many view ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

They relished every moment as he (and his socks) basked in the limelight, charting a new path in East London.

They hung on to his every word, desperately searching for signs confirming that indeed in his hands our future is safe.

The reality, however, is that ahead of us lies a bumpier road than some envisage.

The good news, of course, is that very soon President Jacob Zuma will be history.

You may argue that a lot must still happen behind the scenes between now and when Ramaphosa (or a caretaker president) is sworn into the Union Buildings. Fair enough. My point is that the writing is on the wall.

Even Zuma’s staunchest supporters have begun to realise that he is a liability, a man with waning political power who will soon have nothing to offer them in exchange for their support.

When that happens, politicians will do what politicians do – jump ship, and latch on to the next source of power and patronage.

My interest is what happens when Ramaphosa takes over the reins, be it now or next year, should the ANC retain power.

There are several demands that South Africans have placed on Ramaphosa’s shoulders.

Some are more realistic than others.

Two will define his presidency, in my view.

The first is to dismantle the criminal network that has captured the state, and to cultivate a broader culture of accountability and consequences for those who steal from the taxpayer.

The challenge is that on a grand scale, many of the people implicated in this looting project sit in the very leadership structures that Ramaphosa has pledged to unify.

In numbers they may still hold considerable political agency, enough to stonewall his efforts.

The question, therefore, is how Ramaphosa plans to use his power – stemming from a slim majority at Nasrec – as well as the organs of state at his disposal to navigate the ANC’s internal dynamics that stand in the way of accountability. More important is what price he is personally willing to pay in his pursuit of justice.