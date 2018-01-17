Nwabisa Makunga: Real test of CR lies ahead
South Africans love a good hero. We’re obsessed with the idea of a leader who will come along and whisk us away from our afflictions and, like a biblical figure, lead us into the land of milk and honey.
It became clear last week that this is how many view ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
They relished every moment as he (and his socks) basked in the limelight, charting a new path in East London.
They hung on to his every word, desperately searching for signs confirming that indeed in his hands our future is safe.
The reality, however, is that ahead of us lies a bumpier road than some envisage.
The good news, of course, is that very soon President Jacob Zuma will be history.
You may argue that a lot must still happen behind the scenes between now and when Ramaphosa (or a caretaker president) is sworn into the Union Buildings. Fair enough. My point is that the writing is on the wall.
Even Zuma’s staunchest supporters have begun to realise that he is a liability, a man with waning political power who will soon have nothing to offer them in exchange for their support.
When that happens, politicians will do what politicians do – jump ship, and latch on to the next source of power and patronage.
My interest is what happens when Ramaphosa takes over the reins, be it now or next year, should the ANC retain power.
There are several demands that South Africans have placed on Ramaphosa’s shoulders.
Some are more realistic than others.
Two will define his presidency, in my view.
The first is to dismantle the criminal network that has captured the state, and to cultivate a broader culture of accountability and consequences for those who steal from the taxpayer.
The challenge is that on a grand scale, many of the people implicated in this looting project sit in the very leadership structures that Ramaphosa has pledged to unify.
In numbers they may still hold considerable political agency, enough to stonewall his efforts.
The question, therefore, is how Ramaphosa plans to use his power – stemming from a slim majority at Nasrec – as well as the organs of state at his disposal to navigate the ANC’s internal dynamics that stand in the way of accountability. More important is what price he is personally willing to pay in his pursuit of justice.
The second demand from South Africans is equally important – to grow and transform our economy.
Ramaphosa’s speech on Saturday – the ANC’s January 8th statement – gave us insight into the party’s plans in this regard.
Its prevailing theme was the need to bridge social and economic inequality.
Of course this is not the first time the ANC has spoken of this.
But that does not mean Ramaphosa’s pledge should not be carefully examined.
None can dispute that ours is one of the most unequal societies in the world, a reality that undermines the very foundation of our democracy.
We only differ on how to tackle such inequality.
On Saturday Ramaphosa again pointed to the National Development Plan (NDP) – which is ANC and government policy – as the blueprint for our growth.
“Guided by the National Development Plan, we aim to restore our focus on building an economy in which all South Africans can flourish,” he said. Only here’s the headache. Ramaphosa’s blueprint to get our economy on track has largely been rejected by his biggest supporters on the left.
Labour federation Cosatu previously referred to the NDP’s vision statement as a “ten-page poem talking in very lyrical terms about the future South Africa”.
While Cosatu and alliance partner the SACP have over time made concessions with regard to parts of the NDP, they remain fierce opponents of its core plan on economic growth.
Last May, Cosatu’s leadership said the NDP sought to “effect cosmetic changes to colonialism of a special type, by consolidating and perfecting the mechanisms of the capitalist mode of production and imperialist domination”.
It gets more interesting when we consider that the very basis of Cosatu’s support for Ramaphosa was, among others, his “commitment to defending and preserving the anti-imperialist and internationalist character of the ANC”.
Of course, once in power Ramaphosa could, like Zuma, simply ignore them.
But not only would that be politically unwise, it would be impractical as organised labour is a crucial player in the implementation of the plan.
On Saturday Ramaphosa pledged to continue to engage business and labour to rally behind an economic recovery plan. He need not worry about business.
His real test as a master negotiator will come from the very people who helped him to ascend to the pinnacle of power.