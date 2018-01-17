Letter: Transnet unconcerned about ore dust
Thanks to The Herald and to our mayor for continuing to highlight the ore dust hazard that has plagued Port Elizabeth for so many years (“Ore dump removal urgent – metro”, January 12).
Running a marine eco tour operation from the recreational Algoa Bay marina can only be described as a living hell as we get faced with a continual blanket of ore dust and fallout.
This in spite of our vessel having the closest available mooring to the Yacht Club (that is, furthest away from the main ore berth).
Without exception, our guests, both local and foreign, are astounded at the incredible array of marine life and nature that we have on our doorstep in Algoa Bay.
Unfortunately they are equally astounded by the filth and grimy muck we come back to in the harbour after every outing.
This is way more than just a cosmetic inconvenience, it penetrates the vessels and all the equipment, causing permanent damage and on top of all of this, we cannot wash boats down due to the water restrictions!
Transnet’s comments in The Herald following the mayor’s visit and in defence of the facility are in most cases simply not true and just a continuation of its flagrant denial as it continues to thumb its nose at the citizens of our city.
Absolutely nothing has changed from its historical culture of authoritarian arrogance with complete disregard for any support for what this city could become.
This disgraceful manganese ore facility is the single obstacle holding Port Elizabeth back from creating a most incredible extended waterfront development which will completely transform the city as we know it into a world-class ocean city destination for visitors and an even more wonderful residence for our citizens!
Transnet continues to deny us this development, effectively holding our entire city to ransom by preventing us moving forward due to its selfish internal agenda!
The points made by Transnet in The Herald in defence of its facility are outrageously dubious and in some cases not true.
To have a medical doctor effectively stating that the ore dust is somehow beneficial to those exposed to it is just disgraceful!
Statements like these reinforce what we already know, and further confirm the Transnet culture and attitude of contempt and utter disregard for our citizens and the public at large.
Please see the picture, above, taken at the weekend, directly after The Herald publicity, showing the ore contamination continues unabated.
What of all the “control measures” Transnet claim are so effective?
In the inset picture, the finger smear is taken from the white VHF aerial on our catamaran, Stampede.
Rod Lochhead, Stampede Cruises
THE ore dump problem has been niggling me for ages and I have raised the issue with officials of Transnet without success, during the past couple of years.
Not only does the ore dust affect Humewood and surrounding areas, but the entire environment and city.
I have utilised Kings Beach every Sunday morning for virtually 30 years and find the attitude of Transnet utterly disgusting!
Where in the world would one find this sort of activity in the heart of a city, which is renowned for its splendid, stretched-out beachfront?
The mounds of ore grow by the day, virtually screening the entire Humerail and west side of Humewood, from the beach area.
My efforts, by means of numerous phone calls to Transnet officials and letters to the press, have fallen on deaf ears.
Why is the city of Port Elizabeth subjected to this type of arrogance and held at ransom ?
Promises were made that the ore dumps would be moved to Coega by 2015.
Why must we as taxpayers and ratepayers tolerate these actions?
One only need to walk along Kings Beach to detect the horrific effect of the ore dust deposited in this area , let alone the entire environment – trails of black soot cover the dunes along the stretch where we walk every Sunday!
Come on Port Elizabeth, let us get up and be heard!
Please raise your objection in whatever way you see fit!
It is time that Transnet takes note of the fact that although it controls harbours and abutting areas, it does not own it!