Letter: Transnet unconcerned about ore dust

Thanks to The Herald and to our mayor for continuing to highlight the ore dust hazard that has plagued Port Elizabeth for so many years (“Ore dump removal urgent – metro”, January 12).

Running a marine eco tour operation from the recreational Algoa Bay marina can only be described as a living hell as we get faced with a continual blanket of ore dust and fallout.

This in spite of our vessel having the closest available mooring to the Yacht Club (that is, furthest away from the main ore berth).

Without exception, our guests, both local and foreign, are astounded at the incredible array of marine life and nature that we have on our doorstep in Algoa Bay.

Unfortunately they are equally astounded by the filth and grimy muck we come back to in the harbour after every outing.

This is way more than just a cosmetic inconvenience, it penetrates the vessels and all the equipment, causing permanent damage and on top of all of this, we cannot wash boats down due to the water restrictions!

Transnet’s comments in The Herald following the mayor’s visit and in defence of the facility are in most cases simply not true and just a continuation of its flagrant denial as it continues to thumb its nose at the citizens of our city.

Absolutely nothing has changed from its historical culture of authoritarian arrogance with complete disregard for any support for what this city could become.

This disgraceful manganese ore facility is the single obstacle holding Port Elizabeth back from creating a most incredible extended waterfront development which will completely transform the city as we know it into a world-class ocean city destination for visitors and an even more wonderful residence for our citizens!

Transnet continues to deny us this development, effectively holding our entire city to ransom by preventing us moving forward due to its selfish internal agenda!

The points made by Transnet in The Herald in defence of its facility are outrageously dubious and in some cases not true.

To have a medical doctor effectively stating that the ore dust is somehow beneficial to those exposed to it is just disgraceful!

Statements like these reinforce what we already know, and further confirm the Transnet culture and attitude of contempt and utter disregard for our citizens and the public at large.

Please see the picture, above, taken at the weekend, directly after The Herald publicity, showing the ore contamination continues unabated.

What of all the “control measures” Transnet claim are so effective?