Latest:
Opinion 

Letter: Teens queue all day

Odette Kapp, Port Elizabeth 0 Comment

Here is an e-mail I sent to mayor Athol Trollip: Dear Mr Trollip, Two youngsters I know went to the traffic department to make bookings for their learner’s licences.

They arrived at 7am on two separate days and stood in line, outside the building, for four hours waiting for eye tests.

Then they had to queue up for the cashier. They only finished after 4pm.

Surely something can be done to improve service delivery?

One of the children is diabetic and had nothing to eat or drink all day.

You May Also Like

Nwabisa Makunga: Encouraging entrepreneurs

Nwabisa Makunga 0

No work for contractors

Herald Reporter 0

Education still contentious

Thobani kaMajwabana Mhlongo 0

Leave a Reply