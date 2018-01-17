Letter: Teens queue all day
Here is an e-mail I sent to mayor Athol Trollip: Dear Mr Trollip, Two youngsters I know went to the traffic department to make bookings for their learner’s licences.
They arrived at 7am on two separate days and stood in line, outside the building, for four hours waiting for eye tests.
Then they had to queue up for the cashier. They only finished after 4pm.
Surely something can be done to improve service delivery?
One of the children is diabetic and had nothing to eat or drink all day.