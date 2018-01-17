Editorial: Big boost if Wild supports Kings
Eastern Province Rugby and the Southern Kings PRO14 team are desperately in need of some good news after the gloom and doom of recent times.
Eastern Province Rugby is still emerging from a debilitating cash crisis while the struggling Kings have lost 12 consecutive PRO14 matches.
EP’s Currie Cup senior and junior teams have also struggled to keep their heads above water in provincial competitions.
So, the news that rugby dollar billionaire Hans-Peter Wild paid a fly-in visit to Port Elizabeth at the weekend will certainly have raised a few eyebrows and perhaps be cause for renewed optimism among stakeholders.
Wild is the owner of top French club Stade Francais and is reported to be worth $2.7-billion (R33.2-billion).
He also financially supports the Heidelberger Rugby Club in Germany in a sport otherwise fully amateur.
It is not clear what the purpose of Wild’s visit to Port Elizabeth was. EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan was tight-lipped about the visit, but confirmed that Wild had been his guest in the presidential suite at the NMB Stadium when the Kings played the Cheetahs.
Rademan also confirmed that Wild has visited the Nelson Mandela University High Performance Centre before the PRO14 clash.
It was a short visit to the Bay by Wild, who flew back to his Cape Town base via private jet after watching the Kings lose their 12th consecutive match.
Kings fans will be hoping that Wild is planning some sort of tie-up between his European operations and the EP Rugby Union.
A cautious Rademan said matters were at a sensitive stage and he did not want to divulge what the purpose of the visit was.
Because of the financial problems that left EP Rugby in chaos, the Southern Kings are being bank-rolled by the SA Rugby Union.
It is known, however, that the EPRU want to take control of the PRO14 franchise and run it itself.
In September, EPRU said a process designed to eventually hand the PRO14 back to the union had begun.
Whether or not Wild turns out to be EP Rugby’s saviour remains to be seen, but there is no doubt his involvement would be a considerable boost for the region.