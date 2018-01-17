Editorial: Big boost if Wild supports Kings

Eastern Province Rugby and the Southern Kings PRO14 team are desperately in need of some good news after the gloom and doom of recent times.

Eastern Province Rugby is still emerging from a debilitating cash crisis while the struggling Kings have lost 12 consecutive PRO14 matches.

EP’s Currie Cup senior and junior teams have also struggled to keep their heads above water in provincial competitions.

So, the news that rugby dollar billionaire Hans-Peter Wild paid a fly-in visit to Port Elizabeth at the weekend will certainly have raised a few eyebrows and perhaps be cause for renewed optimism among stakeholders.

Wild is the owner of top French club Stade Francais and is reported to be worth $2.7-billion (R33.2-billion).

He also financially supports the Heidelberger Rugby Club in Germany in a sport otherwise fully amateur.

It is not clear what the purpose of Wild’s visit to Port Elizabeth was. EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan was tight-lipped about the visit, but confirmed that Wild had been his guest in the presidential suite at the NMB Stadium when the Kings played the Cheetahs.