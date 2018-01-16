Letter: Ask business for help to rectify SA

An open letter to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa:

I write to you as a white, proudly South African male who spent 30 years in the Transkei, where I remain deeply involved and invested.

As you know we went through several changes of government over the years in the Transkei and I’d like to share some of my learnings that might assist you in decision-making. You are the chosen king. You have a team that maybe you would not have chosen in the first place, however, you need to play the hand that you’ve got.

There are allegations of corruption in many of the state-owned enterprises, government departments, municipalities, etc – it’s time to clean house. I urge you to deliver on the promises. Why should a Free State municipality pay R150 for 500ml of water?

My suggestion is that once you are in office [as president of the country], consider recalling some of the ministers and deputy ministers who were not dismissed for lack of competence.

There are several ex-rainbow nation directors-general and deputy directors-general and the like who were effectively worked out of their positions for being too efficient – they still have a lot to offer.

Consider some of the multinational corporations such as Barlows, Old Mutual, historic Transnet and others.

Get a list of their former senior rainbow nation staff, they too would only be too glad to help.

I’m sure that by now some of the captains of industry have called you and offered their assistance.

Maybe they should consider seconding some of their up-and-coming general managers for a three- or four-year period to help you stabilise and clean up activities.

Don’t be shy to call on some of the banking groups. They are deeply committed to South Africa and would like to see stability going forward.

To quote [retired industrialist] Brand Pretorius, we need a different kind of capitalist who is cognisant of all the challenges facing our country – we need capitalists with a social conscience.

Turning to your top six, some of them have issues that need to be addressed. Ace Magashule needs to come clean on his dairy project and donations. Some others also have issues. They need to give you their firm commitment that they are going to support you in trying to regenerate South Africa and not continue with what has prevailed in state-owned enterprises and government departments.