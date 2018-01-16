Ismail Lagardien: Economic inequality remains
There seems to be a lot of optimism, measured as it should be, about the global political economy, as we go deeper into the new year.
There is talk of “rational exuberance” in financial markets, and a general belief that the global political economy has emerged from the recession of 2008 shaken, but undeterred.
By most accounts, the world economy is firing on all cylinders, with the US, Europe, and China and India showing robust growth for the first time since the recession started almost a decade ago.
As things stand, forecasters project a 4% growth in global GDP.
Of course, these projections can be revised at any time; it’s what futurists, forecasters and clairvoyants do.
South Africa’s growth for this year is projected at slightly above 1% and that, too, may change.
While the optimism and exuberance is all good and well, deeper thinking and much more research is required on the devastating and enduring damages that the recession has caused in communities and societies around the world.
I refer to those communities and societies that pass under the radar of global stock markets – from whence much of the optimism and exuberance comes.
Global financial markets are a world apart from the lives of people most adversely affected by the immediate past recession.
This research should not be conducted on the basis of the failed models that brought us to the 2008 crisis – and so many before that – nor should it be driven by grey clones of Uriah Heep, that most sycophantic of antagonists in Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield and whose ingratiation has had them validated as indispensable.
It requires creative thinking, fresh concepts, instruments and methods for the challenges of the 21st century.
Anyway, there are at least two casualties of recurrent global crises that I want to address rather briefly: the apparent global democracy deficit and the steady rise of inequality in the world.
I want to suggest that the two are inseparable.
First, there is little need to contest the idea that financial systems, when equitably structured and managed, can contribute to political economic development.
They do come with significant risks which, when crises do occur – and they do with alarming frequency – they can have devastating social consequences.
The 2008 global crisis had a profoundly negative effect on millions of people around the world by slowing or grinding to a halt income distribution, and reversing the spread of inclusivity and prosperity.
World Bank data shows that the countries that were the hardest hit by the crisis lost more than a decade of progress and expansion in economic activity.
One of the gaping wounds of this social impact is the lack of democracy in global governance – which finance capitalist globalisation since the 1980s glossed over because of massive returns accrued to wealthy transnational elites.
One outcome of this has been a dramatic rise in inequality across the world.
This, too, is glossed over by copper-bottomed liberal economists, who may insist that inequality is a necessary condition for capitalism to succeed. They are, of course, correct. Somewhere in the work of Adam Smith he explained that the capitalist division of labour made some people stupid and ignorant.
He may actually have used those exact words.
The problem of inequality will not go away, if only because there is no single scientific truth – acknowledged by everyone – about what is the most acceptable, the most desired or the ideal level of inequality.
There also seems to be very little agreement on the most appropriate mix of policies, institutions and practices to achieve this ideal level of inequality.
Axiomatically stated, not everyone agrees that inequality is bad.
But, as with most of these things, I usually would start with the question: Inequality/equality of what?
This is where greater voice and participation is required.
Albert Hirschmann, one of the great thinkers on economics and development of the past century, famously described “voice” as the perfect type of activism in democratic society.
To have and use your voice, as opposed to what he described as “exit” – voting with your feet or turning your back on democratic participation – is constructive and assumes responsibility for one’s beliefs and values.
It is directly associated, under ideal conditions, with strategies to change a political party, an organisation, a community or society.
Here, implicitly (as I do not proclaim to have a political position) is an appeal for agreement on equality/ inequality, for greater democratic participation, and for the reconciliation of micro- and macro-economic (qualitative and quantitative) data on inequality.
What we might want to start with is a moderation of the exuberance and fixation on projections of growth in global GDP, in global markets, and imagine, once and for all, that even the world’s best bankers and financial experts may want to check out of the social world, when they deal in stocks and bonds online and across time zones, but they can never leave.