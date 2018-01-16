Ismail Lagardien: Economic inequality remains

There seems to be a lot of optimism, measured as it should be, about the global political economy, as we go deeper into the new year.

There is talk of “rational exuberance” in financial markets, and a general belief that the global political economy has emerged from the recession of 2008 shaken, but undeterred.

By most accounts, the world economy is firing on all cylinders, with the US, Europe, and China and India showing robust growth for the first time since the recession started almost a decade ago.

As things stand, forecasters project a 4% growth in global GDP.

Of course, these projections can be revised at any time; it’s what futurists, forecasters and clairvoyants do.

South Africa’s growth for this year is projected at slightly above 1% and that, too, may change.

While the optimism and exuberance is all good and well, deeper thinking and much more research is required on the devastating and enduring damages that the recession has caused in communities and societies around the world.

I refer to those communities and societies that pass under the radar of global stock markets – from whence much of the optimism and exuberance comes.

Global financial markets are a world apart from the lives of people most adversely affected by the immediate past recession.

This research should not be conducted on the basis of the failed models that brought us to the 2008 crisis – and so many before that – nor should it be driven by grey clones of Uriah Heep, that most sycophantic of antagonists in Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield and whose ingratiation has had them validated as indispensable.

It requires creative thinking, fresh concepts, instruments and methods for the challenges of the 21st century.

Anyway, there are at least two casualties of recurrent global crises that I want to address rather briefly: the apparent global democracy deficit and the steady rise of inequality in the world.

I want to suggest that the two are inseparable.

First, there is little need to contest the idea that financial systems, when equitably structured and managed, can contribute to political economic development.

They do come with significant risks which, when crises do occur – and they do with alarming frequency – they can have devastating social consequences.