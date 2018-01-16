Gary Koekemoer: Blending truth not an easy or neat path in the world
The Earth has shifted poles several times since it came into being. North became south, and vice versa. The world experienced a mass-flooding event that covered the entire planet.
The lump of molten rock (with its thin bit of crust) that we inhabit is 4.5 billion years old. God’s creation is 6 000 years old. Two world-views: at first glance they’re worlds apart.
One bunch call themselves “scientists” (specifically: geologists, cosmologists, astronomers, physicists, archaeologists, etc) and the other bunch “new-earth creationists”.
One group uses direct observation, experimentation, excavation and, among others, the tools of physics, mathematics and chemistry to stake their claim.
The other group uses direct experience, belief, a sprinkling of science and a literal interpretation of a religious text (the Book of Genesis) to make their case for an alternative reality. Is it a big deal? For a coastal city such as Nelson Mandela Bay, our view of science matters.
If we act on the current climate science we should urgently be budgeting infrastructure projects that protect our harbours and vulnerable communities from a 3m sea level rise in the next 30 to 50 years.
If, however, we think the science is suspect we’ll spend our citizens’ taxes on other urgent initiatives.
If the science is right and we do nothing, our children inherit a swamp that will require some draining.
If we do spend money on raising harbour walls and relocating Soweto-on-Sea but the science is wrong, our children will have so much more to do when it’s their turn.
As a city, we have limited resources, so trusting science is critical in making the right decisions about tomorrow. So who to believe? On the one hand, science is a messy, complex business, as seen with issues like climate change and global warming.
Those scientists not part of the 93% global scientific consensus that humans are heating the planet still make valid scientific points.
How do we know that today’s climate-denier isn’t tomorrow’s Galileo?
For science, getting to consensus takes some effort and can be a very dynamic process – truth remains true only for as long as it’s not proven to be false.
On the other hand, religion itself isn’t the postcard picture of unity either.
Some five billion people (in 2010) adhere to some form of religious belief, of which 2.2 billion say they’re Christian, 1.6 billion Muslim and one billion Hindus.
Only 1.1 billion of the world’s population claim no religion at all.
The Christians themselves subdivide into 1.2 billion Catholics, 800 million Protestants and some 260 million Orthodox believers.
By 2025 researchers expect some 55 000 separate Christian denominations (such as Methodist, NGK, Anglican, Lutheran, etc) to exist – there are some 41 000 at present.
For religion, truth is an outcome of your faith and faith itself appears directly linked to whichever religion you choose to follow, and even more so the denomination within.
Which branch of which religion has the better claim?
Typically, people across continents and ages have solved this conflict of worldviews by selecting strategies that (consistently) deliver the goods.
First off is the “Power-Ranger” mode – I’m stronger, I have a bigger nuclear button that actually works, I know more, I have more followers, I have friends in high places, I have more money and my God is bigger than yours. Or second, we work a compromise. We talk and agree, we look for common ground, we settle on sets of principles/processes/institutions to manage our relations, we try getting to “yes” through a win/win for everyone, we choose three from one faction and three from the other. Or third, we simply avoid the other altogether. We do drugs/alcohol/extreme sports, we hide in the cupboard, we move to another country or we escape to the movies to see good guy Luke Skywalker beat bad guy Darth Vader (now their descendants) one more time.
What we seldom do is question our version of the truth.
Not whether our version is the correct one, but whether our version is the only one.
The reason for this is that we view truth as one thing – the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
So the fight is about which truth is the truth and then claiming exclusive ownership.
Very seldom do we stop to reflect that perhaps everyone is right, that truth is a complex puzzle of which we hold only one piece.
Race. Land. Poverty. Crime. Colonisation. Food. Education. Climate. Energy. Who can you marry? Who makes decisions about your body? Who pays your university fees? These are all battlegrounds of the single-truth warrior.
In the case of new-earth creationists, their truth is that God created the Earth.
Science’s truth – that the universe started with a bang, that our planet is 4.5 billion years old and that humanity evolved from a common ancestor we share with other apes – appears to fundamentally contradict this.
For new-earth creationists this threatens their very notion of God – no seven-day creation, no literal Genesis account, no God.
Two choices beckon: defend or capitulate.
Since defeat would mean abandoning your faith, attack becomes the best form of defence and science becomes the target.
Thereafter, once the enemy is identified, the playbook is standard issue: use carefully selected isolated elements of the other’s argument against them, script cool sound bites, appeal to an unassailable authority, go after key personalities, flood social media with one-line memes, all with the aim of creating a wedge of doubt that will undermine the other.
Once that’s done the public perceives two opposing poles and those with vested agendas can then set it up as a matter of personal choice rather than working at consensus. But it’s a false equivalence. Consensus (be it science or religion) is never neat and tidy, and it’s also never exclusive.
There are more ways to see the complex truth of our planet’s coming into being.
One such view, specifically held by those of Christian persuasion, is called old-earth creationism.
They argue that God exists and that he/she/it used science as a means to make creation happen.
They argue that by understanding science you come to understand God better – that science and creation are not mutually exclusive.
This blended view allows science to focus on what it does best and leaves it to religion to answer the questions about God.
Wherever you hang your deity hat, what the old-earth creationist view demonstrates is that science and faith are not necessarily enemies, but that it is possible to hold both up as true and maintain the integrity of consensus within each.
Blending truth is not an easy or neat path – it’s far easier forcing your truth onto others, but in a place like South Africa, is there a better alternative?