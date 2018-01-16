Gary Koekemoer: Blending truth not an easy or neat path in the world

The Earth has shifted poles several times since it came into being. North became south, and vice versa. The world experienced a mass-flooding event that covered the entire planet.

The lump of molten rock (with its thin bit of crust) that we inhabit is 4.5 billion years old. God’s creation is 6 000 years old. Two world-views: at first glance they’re worlds apart.

One bunch call themselves “scientists” (specifically: geologists, cosmologists, astronomers, physicists, archaeologists, etc) and the other bunch “new-earth creationists”.

One group uses direct observation, experimentation, excavation and, among others, the tools of physics, mathematics and chemistry to stake their claim.

The other group uses direct experience, belief, a sprinkling of science and a literal interpretation of a religious text (the Book of Genesis) to make their case for an alternative reality. Is it a big deal? For a coastal city such as Nelson Mandela Bay, our view of science matters.

If we act on the current climate science we should urgently be budgeting infrastructure projects that protect our harbours and vulnerable communities from a 3m sea level rise in the next 30 to 50 years.

If, however, we think the science is suspect we’ll spend our citizens’ taxes on other urgent initiatives.

If the science is right and we do nothing, our children inherit a swamp that will require some draining.

If we do spend money on raising harbour walls and relocating Soweto-on-Sea but the science is wrong, our children will have so much more to do when it’s their turn.

As a city, we have limited resources, so trusting science is critical in making the right decisions about tomorrow. So who to believe? On the one hand, science is a messy, complex business, as seen with issues like climate change and global warming.

Those scientists not part of the 93% global scientific consensus that humans are heating the planet still make valid scientific points.

How do we know that today’s climate-denier isn’t tomorrow’s Galileo?

For science, getting to consensus takes some effort and can be a very dynamic process – truth remains true only for as long as it’s not proven to be false.

On the other hand, religion itself isn’t the postcard picture of unity either.

Some five billion people (in 2010) adhere to some form of religious belief, of which 2.2 billion say they’re Christian, 1.6 billion Muslim and one billion Hindus.

Only 1.1 billion of the world’s population claim no religion at all.

The Christians themselves subdivide into 1.2 billion Catholics, 800 million Protestants and some 260 million Orthodox believers.

By 2025 researchers expect some 55 000 separate Christian denominations (such as Methodist, NGK, Anglican, Lutheran, etc) to exist – there are some 41 000 at present.

For religion, truth is an outcome of your faith and faith itself appears directly linked to whichever religion you choose to follow, and even more so the denomination within.

Which branch of which religion has the better claim?

Typically, people across continents and ages have solved this conflict of worldviews by selecting strategies that (consistently) deliver the goods.