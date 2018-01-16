Editorial: New approach the prudent way to go

Many residents no doubt heaved a sigh of relief upon hearing that Nelson Mandela Bay will no longer be forking out R200-million for extensive road upgrades for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship to be contested in Port Elizabeth later this year.

The municipality has managed to slash its budget for the project to just R25-million – a fraction of the original estimate – by focusing only on the most urgent roadworks required along the 40km stretch of road in question.

Despite mayor Athol Trollip’s earlier confidence that funding would be secured from Bhisho, the only option in the end was to adopt a far more conservative alternative.

Politics certainly played a part in this concession – the ANC in the province was always likely to play hard ball once it had lost the metro.

No doubt civic pressures and local opposition parties also had some influence.