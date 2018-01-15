Letter: Impression of train outing favourable

I was disappointed to read the letter from Railway enthusiast in The Herald (“Better organisation needed for steam train trips”, January 9).

I was taken on the Nelson Mandela Bay Steam Train as a surprise birthday treat on January 2 (with my wife, and all eight children and grandchildren).

My overall impression of the outing was highly favourable. We boarded and left on time. The staff on duty were friendly and they made sure that large groups such as mine got on first so that we could all sit together.

The carriage was clean and each one had a volunteer in it to ensure the safety of the passengers. On our trip (the 12 o’clock one) we had to stop on the bridge over Humewood Road while the engine went into the depot to be refilled with water.