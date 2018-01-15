Letter: Impression of train outing favourable
I was disappointed to read the letter from Railway enthusiast in The Herald (“Better organisation needed for steam train trips”, January 9).
I was taken on the Nelson Mandela Bay Steam Train as a surprise birthday treat on January 2 (with my wife, and all eight children and grandchildren).
My overall impression of the outing was highly favourable. We boarded and left on time. The staff on duty were friendly and they made sure that large groups such as mine got on first so that we could all sit together.
The carriage was clean and each one had a volunteer in it to ensure the safety of the passengers. On our trip (the 12 o’clock one) we had to stop on the bridge over Humewood Road while the engine went into the depot to be refilled with water.
We were, however, told about this in advance, and were delighted to see and hear how many car and taxi drivers hooted and waved at us.
I have subsequently spoken to several people who have made the trip and they were, without exception, happy with their outings. Yes, there are things that could be improved, but all involved should be congratulated on bringing the train back.
These are the real enthusiasts, not someone who carps and criticises in the press.
I would far rather have something that’s a bit less than perfect, but is running, than not have it because it could not be perfect from day one. Thank you to the real enthusiasts and keep up the good work.