Justice Malala: Cyril danger for opposition

These are confusing times for South Africa’s political opposition. A national election is due in just 17 months and most, if not all, these parties are incoherent, befuddled, leaderless and largely irrelevant.

They face a conundrum. The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, and the possible removal of Jacob Zuma as state president (the axe may fall on this embarrassing ignoramus as soon as January 18 at the ANC national executive committee meeting), remove one of their main campaign points from the national discourse.

As this crucial bloc in their arsenal is removed and a resurgence in the ruling party’s fortunes is expected, the opposition seems to be flailing about in an uncoordinated and visionless manner, and are being exposed as lacking in strategy and tactics.

Take the Economic Freedom Fighters, for example. On Saturday, at exactly the same time as Ramaphosa took to the stage to deliver his January 8 speech, the party’s supporters stormed H&M’s shops across the country.

They vandalised property, trashed shops, scared off workers and shut down malls.

H&M is a serial delinquent on the racism front. In 2015, launching its stores in South Africa, it used white models because it said it wanted to portray a “positive image” for its brand.

Last week, social media exploded in anger against its racist “monkeys” advertisement.

Its response was anonymous, tepid and insensitive.

This is a corporate that needs to be confronted until its DNA understands what violence it unleashes with its racist actions.

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is what the EFF was doing.

Just as it did in 2014 when it handed a house to a poor neighbour of Zuma’s in Nkandla while he delivered the January 8 statement, this was a cynical publicity stunt by the EFF.

The aim was to get attention – and it did. The aim was to embarrass Ramaphosa – and in that the EFF failed dismally.

Here is the thing: South Africa is an open, non-racial democracy where the EFF can contest power, win it and do as it pleases with that victory, including banning racist corporates.