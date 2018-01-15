Editorial: No time for new leader to waste

Cyril Ramaphosa is right about one thing. South Africans are impatient.

They want visible, authentic change. And they want it now. In a television interview yesterday, the ANC president said the party had to be given space and time to consider and do what it believes is best to deal with the current political and economic crisis in the country.

While eager to demonstrate a departure from the culture of corruption, state capture and unethical leadership, Ramaphosa believes that the public expectation that this should happen overnight is unrealistic. Fair enough. Indeed it must be accepted that in trying to clean up President Jacob Zuma’s mess, Ramaphosa cannot make reckless decisions in haste.

However, in reality he does not have the luxury of time. Neither does our nation.

There is now no room for complacency, intentional or otherwise. Our economy is in the doldrums.