Editorial: No time for new leader to waste
Cyril Ramaphosa is right about one thing. South Africans are impatient.
They want visible, authentic change. And they want it now. In a television interview yesterday, the ANC president said the party had to be given space and time to consider and do what it believes is best to deal with the current political and economic crisis in the country.
While eager to demonstrate a departure from the culture of corruption, state capture and unethical leadership, Ramaphosa believes that the public expectation that this should happen overnight is unrealistic. Fair enough. Indeed it must be accepted that in trying to clean up President Jacob Zuma’s mess, Ramaphosa cannot make reckless decisions in haste.
However, in reality he does not have the luxury of time. Neither does our nation.
There is now no room for complacency, intentional or otherwise. Our economy is in the doldrums.
And the longer it takes to dismantle the criminal network that has captured our state, the more difficult it will be to achieve accountability and justice. Ramaphosa knows this. Despite his public utterances espoused in the call for organisational unity, he knows that what will ultimately define his leadership is how he leads the party to take difficult decisions that serve our country beyond party political interests.
The intense behind-thescenes negotiations unfolding in the ANC’s highest echelons of power are an indication of this.
The party is expected to hold its national executive committee this week and later its lekgotla.
The outcome of its talks will indicate the balance of forces within its ranks.
Most important, it will demonstrate whether indeed Ramaphosa brings with him legitimate change.