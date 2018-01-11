Letter: Free university education may impoverish state

Something like this was just waiting to happen, courtesy of the master in confusion-sowing.

A perfectly-timed grenade thrown just before the Nasrec conference: outgoing president Jacob Zuma’s “announcement” of free tertiary education for families with yearly income less than R350 000, an amount that I, a long-retired, childless senior academic, with my pensioner wife can just dream of.

It had just the desired effect.

An avalanche of consternation, discussion, heated debate, counter-arguments from education authorities plus the inevitable climbing on the bandwagon of the spent force, like the EFF urging “qualifying” students to present themselves at universities on Monday, threatening to spread chaos on campuses countrywide.

All designed to distract attention from his travails and to show – he-he, cough – who is still boss.

Without doubt, universities have prepared themselves for this.

Police will have been asked to be on standby, unobtrusively gathering near campuses. Wits University managed to have an essentially incident-free 2017 thanks to the firm and effective handling of unrest with visible police presence the previous year.