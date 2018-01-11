Jonathan Jansen: Pass rate not whole story

I was delighted to be out of the country and escape the annual freak show of the national Department of Basic Education, also known as the ministerial announcement of the 2017 matriculation results.

Fortunately, much of the South African public no longer believes the minister’s fake news.

Our sophisticated public would in fact agree with one of my academic supervisors that “if you torture the data long enough eventually it will confess”.

Here’s another way to look at the tortured data of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results.

The Department of Basic Education says the matric pass rate is 75.1%, about 2.5% higher than in 2016.

To believe such nonsense, the minister is asking that you forego common sense.

Forget the fact that more than half the pupils who started in Grade 1 with these successful matrics actually dropped out of the system.

Forget that we know 78% (almost eight out of 10) children cannot read with understanding in Grade 4, a recent finding that placed us last among 50 countries with which South Africa was compared.

Forget also that we know 9% of Grade 6 teachers cannot pass a Grade 6 maths test. Forget that the pass mark in some subjects is 30%.

In other words, ignore completely the available scientific studies of the actual state of the school system, and pretend that the government is doing a good job and that the ruling party has delivered on its promises of a better life for all.

So why has the pass rate increased?

Simple, because fewer pupils wrote and passed the Grade 12 examinations.

If, as my colleague at the University of Stellenbosch, Nic Spaull, has argued, you measured the pass rate not by the few who got to Grade 12 but by the number of pupils who started in Grade 10 (1 074 746 in 2015) and who wrote in Grade 12 (534 484 last year) and who passed from this group (401 334 last year), then the throughput pass rate is closer to 37%.

It is, after all, a senior certificate examination and that means we account for Grades 10 to 12.

To put this bluntly, the three provinces that saw their percentage pass rates increase (Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape) just so happen to be the ones in which the numbers writing has decreased.

Which raises for me a much more fundamental question.