Editorial: Chance for metro to show it cares

Housing in Nelson Mandela Bay has hardly been the metro’s metier. Under the ANC, human settlements – as the government portfolio is referred to nowadays – became a cesspit of concentrated corruption.

The delivery of houses took a back seat to crony plunder by councillors, officials and “businessmen”, like circling vultures always scouting for the next meal.

If the houses went up at all, invariably they were built badly, or in the wrong place, or crookedly allocated, a legacy of misrule that lives on today.

There was scant regard for the welfare of the city’s poorest.

All they, people like those of Moeggesukkel informal settlement in Uitenhage, got was false hope.

The result was an insurmountable housing backlog and routine tragedies like Monday’s fire which blazed through Moeggesukkel, taking from its destitute inhabitants the last of the very little they could count as possessions on this Earth.