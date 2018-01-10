Letter: May you find the courage to make the right decisions, Mr Ramaphosa

An open letter to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa:

Congratulations on your election to the highest office of the governing party.

It is a deferred dream come true if the writings about your desire to lead the party in the 1990s are anything to go by.

I greet you with the words of Tata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela from the dock during the Rivonia Trial on April 24 1964 in the Pretoria Supreme Court: “During my lifetime, I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people.

“I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination.

“I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities.

“It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

I dare say that your country at this stage needs you to have the same courage that Madiba had when he confronted the shadow judicial system of the time.

He was evidently buoyed by the resolution he and his selfless fighters had made that death was not too high a price to pay as their humble contribution to the struggle for our liberation.

I quote this because, in my humble opinion, you first need to resolve the question of what price you are willing to pay personally to achieve the epoch-making mandate history is dictating to you.

This is necessary so that you may summon the strength you need to drive a very strong renewal agenda for your party and inspire South Africans to trust it one more time.

I believe resolving this question will simplify the decision-making processes you need to engage in, and unleash you to perform the almost self-evident script of radical organisational and national renewal that is in front of you.

Would you be okay with being betrayed one day as a means to exit the South Africa political scene, at best?

Or, at worst, are you willing to risk your safety and very own life doing the right things to redeem your country?