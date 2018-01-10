Editorial: Saru must find cash for Kings

If South African Rugby wants its ambitious Southern Kings project to take off, it must find the cash to boost the team significantly with new signings.

So far the Kings’ entry into the European league has been a dismal failure and 11 consecutive defeats underline the need for an urgent SA Rugby intervention.

Because of the cash crisis that left EP Rugby in chaos, the Kings are being bankrolled by Saru, which does not appear to have the will to transfer the team into a winning entity.

Despite the best efforts of head coach Deon Davids and his players, the team have struggled to keep their heads above water against stronger opposition.

However, with SA Rugby losing R23.3-million in its last financial year, it may not have the spare cash needed to put the Kings back on their feet.

Any team Davids puts out always plays with guts and this season has been no different, despite the lack of results.

But, after watching their team lose game after game, even the patience of die-hard Kings supporters is starting to wane.