Letter: Better organisation needed for steam train trips
Many are delighted at the return of the Port Elizabeth Apple Express.
Unfortunately what I experienced on Thursday December 28, during my trip, shows there are many problems that will hinder the progress and success of the Apple Express.
There is a severe lack of shaded area for passengers, who therefore have to stand in the sun and heat while waiting for the train.
Speaking to people who had been on the Tuesday and Wednesday trips that week, they said there had been delays of up to 40 minutes, forcing passengers to wait even longer.
There is no seating space at the Kings Beach station for passengers waiting for their train, especially the elderly, who had no choice but to wait in their hot cars.
Something that I noticed was there was a coach for the disabled on the train, but no platform, other than crushed stones, for the wheelchairs to get safely to the coach, thus denying the wheelchair-bound a trip.
There is an unorganised allocation of passengers to coaches, resulting in further delays.
Children were complaining that they were not allowed to eat or drink on the trip.
I also noticed a lack of human relations on the part of some volunteers.
When compared to the Apple Express before its closure, on my trips then I saw more organisation, friendly staff who greeted you with a smile and who catered to the needs of all passengers to the best of their ability.
If the Apple Express is to survive, these issues need to be addressed as soon as possible.
Passengers must want to come back and experience it again, but, unfortunately, it is now a been there, done that situation which will negatively impact the train’s future success.