Editorial: Better safeguard of children’s rights

We can only be thankful that three pivotal sections of the Maintenance Amendment Act have now come info effect.

For families with children of school-going age, January can be a stressful month as the bills mount for school fees, new uniforms, stationery and the like.

After the spoiling and gifts of Christmas there often is simply not enough money set aside to pay for the mundane bills of the new year.

Where there are two income-earning parents it is wrong that only one has to shoulder the burden of these expenses, but sadly this is often the case with many defaulting on maintenance, to the detriment of their families.

While many separated couples do fairly share the financial burden of looking after their children, there are too many “deadbeat dads” – because without wanting to appear sexist, it is more often the fathers, with men generally in a stronger economic position than women, who default on maintenance payments.

One attorney quoted in The Herald yesterday spoke of an “epidemic” of child support dodgers.