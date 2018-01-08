Letter: Weather forecasting no longer an exact science

It is now abundantly clear: our weather forecasters are more likely to get their predictions wrong than give us a fair idea of what to expect tomorrow and even the week ahead.

In the “old days”, to which I belong, the summer rainfall pattern had a form of steady regularity.

In Pretoria, where I grew up, with its state bureaucracy, we talked about “civil service rain”.

Days would dawn bright and temperatures rise to upper 20s or early 30s.

In the early afternoon the “thunder heads” would appear on the horizon, described by many a South African writer and poet from Fitzpatrick to Marais to Van Wyk Louw, and depicted, often emblematically, by painters such as Pierneef.

Then, those days in Pretoria, at about 4pm, the brief storm would break just when the civil servants left their offices, dashing for the nearest shelter to avoid a drenching in the usual short, sharp shower, followed by a bright evening.

The seasons, too, in their manifold manifestations had this quiet familiar yearly cadence and regularity.

The same was true in the rest of the world.

Of course there were periodic droughts and floods, also worldwide, even when not reported in the print media.

The decades passed and mankind exploded in its numbers and technology, and its rape of the world while the bottom fell out of its morality.

Now there is no predictability left anywhere as inevitable man-made climate change is overwhelming us.