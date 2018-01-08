Letter: Roaming cattle danger on roads

I was travelling through the Eastern Cape and at the crossing at Addo on the national road there were some provincial traffic officers issuing tickets for drivers exceeding the speed limits.

Right next to them alongside the highway there were free-roaming, unattended cattle grazing.

I stopped and spoke to the officers regarding this situation. Their reply was that if and when the cattle moved onto the road, they would do something about it.

The traffic officers are trying to instill speed limits and safety on the roads, and yet right next to them, they are allowing a more dangerous situation by ignoring the high risk for road users by not addressing the cattle issue.