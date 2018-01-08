Editorial: Plans for Bay hold fresh hope
While there might be some reservation about popping extra bottles of bubbly in the new year over a research paper outlining rousing proposals for inner-city rejuvenation in the Bay, there is much going for the envisaged concepts.
Residents have justifiably become sceptical over the years when similar ideas and plans have come to nought, but here at least we have some solid groundwork.
This comes in the form of the World Bank – not with the hope of it waving a credit card about, but the chance to get involved along with other centres in the country in its Competitive Cities programme, a move facilitated by the Treasury.
Clearly, a lot of behind-thescenes talking and suggestions of practical application have already been going on.
But the results look promising and, most crucially, achievable.
The key here is that existing features of the city which have either fallen into disrepair or have not been recognised for their potential, are the focus.
Hence you have the strategists setting their sights on the ruins of the old EPRU stadium and a crumbling Bayworld along with an underutilised lower Baakens River precinct and Happy Valley, as ground zero locales for revival and evolution.
What’s more, the talking has already borne fruit.
The Apple Express – idle, and not even collecting soot for seven years – was chugging along in time for the holiday season and proving, once again, that some things just have a knack of standing the test of time.
And the initiatives imagined for the Baakens – a zipline and abseiling, among others – are crying out to be installed.
This realistic approach makes so much sense.
What the Bay has needed for some time is more visionaries, and a team has been assembled who appear to have the credentials.
We wait with a high degree of anticipation.