Editorial: Plans for Bay hold fresh hope

While there might be some reservation about popping extra bottles of bubbly in the new year over a research paper outlining rousing proposals for inner-city rejuvenation in the Bay, there is much going for the envisaged concepts.

Residents have justifiably become sceptical over the years when similar ideas and plans have come to nought, but here at least we have some solid groundwork.

This comes in the form of the World Bank – not with the hope of it waving a credit card about, but the chance to get involved along with other centres in the country in its Competitive Cities programme, a move facilitated by the Treasury.

Clearly, a lot of behind-thescenes talking and suggestions of practical application have already been going on.

But the results look promising and, most crucially, achievable.

The key here is that existing features of the city which have either fallen into disrepair or have not been recognised for their potential, are the focus.