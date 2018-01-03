Letter: Re-examine the security at Bay hospital

In response to an article published in The Herald on December 20 titled “Bogus doctor arrested at hospital”, the security breach poses serious questions about the role and responsibility of the security staff who work at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Considering that a rape occurred at this same hospital last year, what the public were after was an increased security presence and awareness at all times.

The impact of the bogus doctor could have been enormous if it had not been stopped when it was.

Security at hospitals and clinics needs to be strengthened to protect the patients and the staff who work there, as well as the assets of the hospital.

Khobani Security needs to investigate this matter and determine how such a serious security breach could have occurred, with full disclosure to the public.

The public needs to know what will be done to address this issue and be set at ease that similar instances will not happen again.

Perhaps the security staff assigned to Dora Nginza need to be rotated at set intervals, as familiarity breeds contempt.

Of course, the blame does not lie solely with Khobani Security.