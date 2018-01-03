Editorial: Effective policing makes beach day

New Year’s Day is traditionally a day for families to flock to Nelson Mandela Bay’s many beautiful beaches and this year saw a huge influx of holidaymakers doing just that.

This is the time of the year when few people are at work, allowing them to travel to the beach to enjoy a day out.

However, it is no secret festivities drawing a large crowd often are marred by traffic congestion, accidents, missing children, alcohol abuse and even violence.

We saw this on the night of the opening of the season on December 16 when schoolboy Curtley Alexander was stabbed to death on one of the city’s Blue Flag beaches.

Although swift police work led to the arrest of six suspects who are now awaiting trial, his grieving family and friends must surely be starting 2018 with heavy hearts.

This tragic incident cast a shadow on our beaches right at the start of the holiday season, but we must be aware that wherever there is a large group of people out for a good time there will also be a chance for a criminal element to creep in.