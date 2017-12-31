Letter: Fined for doing the municipality’s work

Dear Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

While we applaud your efforts to clean up and maintain the Baakens Valley, we are appalled at the manner in which you are trying to achieve this. Ignorance and false accusation on your part.

Our property borders the valley, and we recently received a fine from you for illegally dumping refuse and rubble. Can you imagine our concern and shock?

My husband maintains the piece of property adjacent to our fence. He cuts out the invaders, mows the grass and removes the garbage he finds in the valley. He has been doing so for more than 20 years, for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the municipality no longer clears or maintains the undergrowth under the alien bluegum and wattle trees that grow along our stretch of the river. They seem to think poisoning the grass on my pavement is a better use of resources and time.

Secondly, we do not want this undergrowth growing up to our fence for security reasons, considering the high number of break-ins. The perpetrators use the thick bush to hide in and escape into.